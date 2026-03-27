LA RESURREZIONE and LUISA FERNANDA to be Presented at Villa Montezuma This Spring

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Cinballera Entertainment has announced two special spring performances at the Villa Montezuma Museum as part of its third season of monthly opera nights in the historic Victorian mansion. Departing from its usual concert format, the company will present two larger-scale works over the next two months.

April Salon: La Resurrezione and Songs of Faith

April 27 at 7 PM

Villa Montezuma, 1925 K Street, San Diego

Cinballera’s April Salon, Songs of Faith, will take place on Monday, April 27 at 7 PM, celebrating music inspired by faith and the Easter season. The program will feature spirituals, oratorio excerpts, classical hymns, and operatic selections centered on themes of devotion and renewal.

The evening will be crowned by a performance of La Resurrezione, the first Italian oratorio by George Frideric Handel, written before his famed Messiah.

In keeping with the Villa Montezuma’s elegant history, guests are encouraged to dress in formal attire, with a suggested color theme of gold and white for the occasion.

Tickets are available for the April Salon: Songs of Faith.

May Production: Luisa Fernanda

May 17 at 3 PM & May 18 at 3 PM

Villa Montezuma, 1925 K Street, San Diego

Cinballera continues its season in May with Luisa Fernanda, a beloved zarzuela by Federico Moreno Torroba. Set against the backdrop of political unrest in Spain, the work follows a passionate woman caught between two men amid a nation divided between monarchy and revolution.

Blending classical singing with spoken dialogue, zarzuela is a distinctly Spanish theatrical form, and Luisa Fernanda, first premiered in 1932, remains one of its most celebrated works.

This concert staging at the Villa Montezuma will be performed in costume with as much theatricality as possible within the venue’s intimate setting. The production also holds personal significance for Cinballera’s founders, sisters Tiffany and Rebekah Brannan, who first performed in the opera as children.

2026 Salon Subscription Package

Cinballera’s 2026 season marks the third year of its salon series, featuring ten performances in total, including an oratorio, a full opera, and an original chamber opera. Eight salons remain in the current season.

Audience members can purchase a subscription package to secure seats in advance. Options include the Gold Savings Subscription, which includes five salons, or the Unlimited Subscription, which offers eight salons with additional guest flexibility. Both packages allow patrons to include premium performances, such as those in May or October, at a reduced rate.

Subscription packages are now available for purchase.