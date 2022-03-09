JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH Announced At Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents the colorful musical Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach Jr. as its next student production. Based on one of Roald Dahl's most poignantly quirky stories, Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach JR. is a brand new take on this "masterpeach" of a tale.

Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic. When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.

Director, Benjamin Cole, is thrilled to guide his talented cast of student actors. "You'll see some outstanding dance choreography, hear some beautiful and eclectic songs, and experience devoted emotional commitment between the actors," Cole beams. "What I love best about this production is the quirky humor Roald Dahl is famous for mixed with truly heartfelt emotional release with themes of family and support." The show runs a whizzing adventure of 80 minutes with no intermission and promises to delight audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Assistant Direction and Puppet design by Nicolas Castillo, Music Direction by Sean Boyd, Dance Choreography by Ciarlene Coleman, Costume Design by Roxas Shepherd, Props design by Phillip Korth, and Lights and Sound Design by Matt FitzGerald.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Tommy Caringella, Carmel Valley; Crosby Charpentier, Encinitas; Ryan Hafner, Encinitas; Connor Overton, Carlsbad; Autumn Perlman, Carlsbad; Loretta Pfaff-Carano, Clairmont; Justin Reed, Carlsbad; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; and Lucy Zavattero, Carlsbad).

Performances are April 7th-10th with show times at 10am and 5:30pm Thursday & Friday, 11:30am and 5:30pm Saturday and 5:30pm Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.