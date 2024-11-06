Interview: Director Kym Pappas of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Scripps Ranch Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Tiny Beautiful Things” at Scripps Ranch Theatre is a play based upon the best-selling novel by Cheryl Strayed of the same name and is based on a time in Strayed’s life when she worked as an anonymous advice columnist. In this interview, director Kym Pappas talks about why the play resonates with so many and how powerful it can be when you have nowhere to turn; you can always ask your friendly advice columnist. From the whimsical to the life-changing, sometimes you need someone who will listen. “Tiny Beautiful Things” runs at Scripps Ranch from November 15th through December 8th.

Adapted into a play by Nia Vardalos, this allows the audience to experience the joy, laughter, and heartbreak of being an anonymous advice columnist called “Sugar.” From 2010-2012, when she was a struggling writer, Cheryl Strayed worked online as an advice columnist. The play follows that journey and explores events both silly and serious. It shows how empathy, concern, and care can go a long way to help someone find answers, even if they never know who they are really asking.

Kym Pappas serves as the cast's director and includes Jyl Kaneshiro, Lisette Velandia, Michelle Marie Trester, and Max Macke. Pappas says this play is a wonderfully unique play to work on.

“Tiny Beautiful Things” is a kind of catharsis. It’s a play… that is also a book… which started as an advice column on The Rumpus (an online literary magazine). It’s a listening place… and hopefully a healing one too.”

Before this was a play, Kym says that the column upon which it is based was initially brought to her attention by a friend. Because of that, she discovered a kindred spirit in the anonymous voice of the column that resonates through working on this play today.

“A hundred years ago, a dear friend looked at me and said, “I think you’re Sugar” – I had no idea what she was talking about. She sent me a link to Column #64: Tiny Beautiful Things… and that was that. This was before we knew who “Sugar” was – it definitely wasn’t me, but I discovered a voice that sounded familiar… saying things I desperately needed to hear… and a series of letters that would save my life over and over and over again.”

Advice columns like this one have been around for hundreds of years, helping people on issues from big and small. Exploring this relationship through theatre collaboratively with the cast, creative team, and the audience at each show allows for that connection to be further shared and celebrated.

“At the end of the day, we need each other. I think advice columns make us feel less alone. The words you hear on stage in “Tiny Beautiful Things” were all written by real people in a real time of need. They are funny and heart-wrenching and desperate and sweet – they are a good reminder that we are all going through something – and we survive it all by carrying each other through.”

Speaking of her cast, Pappas is excited for the audience to experience this show through their performances.

“Our cast is fearless and present and wonderful! They come into the room every day and somehow have it in them to sit in all of these very human stories… all the shame and the love and the pain… they are just beautiful. And we still make each other laugh! It is a gift to be working with them on this show right now, I feel very lucky.”

How To Get Tickets

“Tiny Beautiful Things” runs at Scripps Ranch from November 15th through December 8th. For ticket and showtime information, go to https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/showtickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services at 858-395-0573.

Photo Credit: Daren Scott

