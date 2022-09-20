Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 20, 2022  

INTO THE BREECHES to be Presented at North Coast Repertory Theatre in October

That time-honored adage, "The Show Must Go On," takes on new meaning in this endearing and moving comedy. INTO THE BREECHES! transports audiences to a small American playhouse in 1942. With the actors and director off at war, a group of passionate women face the daunting challenge of preserving the theatre's reputation for mounting outstanding Shakespearean productions. Crammed with laughs and an abundance of visual humor, their fierce determination and unbridled enthusiasm will have audiences cheering as they prove that art and community triumph even in times of peril. Reserve your seats now for this powerful, witty play that captures the true meaning of being an American.

Diana Van Fossen directs Geno Carr,* Rosemarie Chandler, Taylor Henderson, Melanie Lora,* Mikaela Macias, Katie MacNicol,* James Newcomb,* and Shana Wride*. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Resident Scenic Designer), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Renetta Lloyd & Roz Lehman (Costume Design), Ryan Ford (Sound Design), and Cindy Rumley (Prop Design). Christopher Williams* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

INTO THE BREECHES! previews begin Wednesday, October 19. Opening Night on Saturday, October 22, at 8pm. There will be special talkback on Friday, October 28, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through Nov.13th. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.


