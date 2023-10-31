I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE to be Presented At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Novemmber 30, 2023- December 3, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, are thrilled to present I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M Lenny Bruce.  Directed by Tony award winning stage and television star, Joe Mantegna, the theatrical event starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce.  “I believe Lenny's is the voice this country needs right now,” says playwright and star Ronnie Marmo.

“In the 1960s, he exposed many of the ‘untouchable' subjects that are in the news again now: religion, racism, immigration, xenophobia, gender inequality, sexual identity, the criminal justice system, capital punishment, bail reform, government aid, police brutality, corrupt capitalism, the opiate epidemic, marijuana legalization, censorship, I could go on and on. So here we are, over 56 years later, all the issues Lenny was fighting for are still so relevant and even radical. In certain ways, we've progressed since Lenny was with us, and in many, we have regressed.”

PRICE: $64

To reserve tickets, visit their website at Click Here, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.




