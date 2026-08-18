Honey Davenport to Bring MADE LIKE YOU Cabaret to Lips San Diego
The performance will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2026.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Honey Davenport will present MADE LIKE YOU, a new live and lip-sync cabaret at Lips San Diego. This one-of-a-kind production traces an evolution of identity, capturing the true meaning of endurance and the liberating power of living an completely authentic life. Honey Davenport: MADE LIKE YOU will be performed Thursday, August 20, 2026 at Lips San Diego.
Through a fusion of storytelling, sharp wit, and show-stopping numbers, the show aims to transcend barriers, sparking a message of hope and global community unity. Directed by Heart With Many Rooms, Honey invites you to step into a world where boundaries are broken, crowns are redefined, and everyone is invited to celebrate the skin they're in.
With over a decade of experience in the entertainment business, Honey Davenport has left an indelible mark on the nightlife scene of New York City and beyond, touring the world as a singer, dancer, actor and club DJ. Hailing from West Philadelphia, he holds 18 pageant crowns, 5 Glam Awards, and zero tolerance for discrimination against the oppressed. Theatre credits include Off-Broadways The Orion Experience, starring roles in The Electric Highway and Trinkets as well as the Broadway national tour of Hairspray.
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