Honey Davenport to Bring MADE LIKE YOU Cabaret to Lips San Diego

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RuPaul's Drag Race star Honey Davenport will present MADE LIKE YOU, a new live and lip-sync cabaret at Lips San Diego. This one-of-a-kind production traces an evolution of identity, capturing the true meaning of endurance and the liberating power of living an completely authentic life. Honey Davenport: MADE LIKE YOU will be performed Thursday, August 20, 2026 at Lips San Diego.

Through a fusion of storytelling, sharp wit, and show-stopping numbers, the show aims to transcend barriers, sparking a message of hope and global community unity. Directed by Heart With Many Rooms, Honey invites you to step into a world where boundaries are broken, crowns are redefined, and everyone is invited to celebrate the skin they're in.

With over a decade of experience in the entertainment business, Honey Davenport has left an indelible mark on the nightlife scene of New York City and beyond, touring the world as a singer, dancer, actor and club DJ. Hailing from West Philadelphia, he holds 18 pageant crowns, 5 Glam Awards, and zero tolerance for discrimination against the oppressed. Theatre credits include Off-Broadways The Orion Experience, starring roles in The Electric Highway and Trinkets as well as the Broadway national tour of Hairspray.

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