Hasan Minhaj to Return to La Jolla Playhouse in July

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian known for his breakout special Homecoming King (Netflix) and more.

La Jolla Playhouse will present a special return engagement of Hasan Minhaj – Experiment Time, written and performed by Hasan Minhaj (Netflix’s The King’s Jester). The event features the acclaimed comedian as he showcases and prepares new material for his new one-man show in the Playhouse’s intimate setting. Performances will take place July 28 and 29 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm and July 30 at 4:00pm and 7:00pm in the Mandell Weiss Theatre. Tickets ($44.50 – $69.50) will go on sale June 15. For more information, please visit Click Here.

Hasan Minhaj is a two-time Peabody Award-Winning comedian known for his breakout special Homecoming King (Netflix) and his critically-acclaimed, political satire show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix), which won a Peabody, an Emmy, and a Television Academy Honor. His second one-hour comedy special, The King’s Jester, premiered on Netflix in October 2022. He is the co-founder and chief executive officer for 186K Films that will produce its first feature, For the Culture, with Amazon Studios. He is co-writing the script with Prashanth Venkataramanujam and will star in the film. He is currently in production on Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures’ film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us opposite Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Jenny Slate.  Hasan was a senior correspondent at The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central) and headlined the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“We are delighted to welcome back Hasan Minhaj for this return engagement at the Playhouse, having performed here in 2021 to sold-out houses. His inimitable brand of comedy has its finger squarely on the pulse of the national zeitgeist, and we’re thrilled to serve as an artistic home for him to develop this new show,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. 

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what’s new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 110 world premieres, commissioning 60 new works, and sending 33 productions to Broadway – including the hit musical Come From Away – garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre. 




