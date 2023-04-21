Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Encore Vocal Ensemble Presents Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape

Performances are Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023. 

Apr. 21, 2023  

Encore Vocal Ensemble has announced its spring concert, Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape, which will take audiences Back to the 80s in two fun and vibrant live performances. Celebrating well-loved fan-favorite music from popular movies, TV, Broadway, and beyond, Encore will perform this show on both Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023.

Known as San Diego's premiere musical theatre choral group, Encore Vocal Ensemble will once again thrill audiences with their amazing range of talent. Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape will feature stellar singing, dazzling dancing, colorful costumes, skits and bits, and plenty of fun surprises.

Encore has proudly performed a wide variety of well-attended mainstage concerts and cabarets throughout Southern California since forming more than a dozen years ago. In 2022, Encore was invited to open for the multi-platinum band Foreigner during their tour stop in San Diego. Encore also recently performed for six nights at the Enchanted Village, a local holiday event presented by Noah Homes.

Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape will be presented inside the beautiful Envision Theatre at Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 E Village Loop Dr., in the Carmel Valley neighborhood of San Diego. Performances will begin at 7:30pm on both nights, with the lobby opening at 7:00pm. Tickets are only $25 in advance or $30 at the door if still available.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy delicious concessions and bid on dozens of amazing items included in Encore's silent auction. Encore also invites audience members to dress in their best 80s styles and take selfies at the themed photo booth.




JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in May Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in May
Jesus Christ Superstar will launch the 42nd season of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.
Jacquelyn Ritz Will Direct LOST IN YONKERS at Scripps Ranch Theatre Photo
Jacquelyn Ritz Will Direct LOST IN YONKERS at Scripps Ranch Theatre
v
Review: EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY at The Old Globe Photo
Review: EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY at The Old Globe
EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY is a wild, wonderful show that explores the ideas of heritage, misinformation, and identity with a talented cast in a fast-paced, graphic novel, 90s pop culture-inspired production and is playing at The Old Globe through May 7th.
The Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diegos Oldest New Play Reading Group Photo
The Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diego's Oldest New Play Reading Group
The Scripteasers will celebrate seventy-five years of new plays by San Diego playwrights with its 75th Anniversary Showcase on May 8th, at 7:30 PM at Lamplighters Community Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in MayJESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to be Presented at Moonlight Stage Productions in May
April 19, 2023

Jesus Christ Superstar will launch the 42nd season of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.
Jacquelyn Ritz Will Direct LOST IN YONKERS at Scripps Ranch TheatreJacquelyn Ritz Will Direct LOST IN YONKERS at Scripps Ranch Theatre
April 18, 2023

v
The Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diego's Oldest New Play Reading GroupThe Scripteasers 75th Anniversary Showcases San Diego's Oldest New Play Reading Group
April 15, 2023

The Scripteasers will celebrate seventy-five years of new plays by San Diego playwrights with its 75th Anniversary Showcase on May 8th, at 7:30 PM at Lamplighters Community Theatre.
Encore Vocal Ensemble Announces Encore's TOTALLY AWESOME 1980s MIXTAPE, June 9 & 10, 2023Encore Vocal Ensemble Announces Encore's TOTALLY AWESOME 1980s MIXTAPE, June 9 & 10, 2023
April 14, 2023

Encore Vocal Ensemble has announced its spring concert, Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape, which will take audiences Back to the 80s in two fun and vibrant live performances. Celebrating well-loved fan-favorite music from popular movies, TV, Broadway, and beyond, Encore will perform this show on both Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023.
San Diego Junior Theatre Reveals New Artistic DirectorSan Diego Junior Theatre Reveals New Artistic Director
April 13, 2023

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, has announced Joey Price as their new Artistic Director, effective June 1.
share