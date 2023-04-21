Encore Vocal Ensemble Presents Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape

Encore Vocal Ensemble has announced its spring concert, Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape, which will take audiences Back to the 80s in two fun and vibrant live performances. Celebrating well-loved fan-favorite music from popular movies, TV, Broadway, and beyond, Encore will perform this show on both Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10, 2023.

Known as San Diego's premiere musical theatre choral group, Encore Vocal Ensemble will once again thrill audiences with their amazing range of talent. Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape will feature stellar singing, dazzling dancing, colorful costumes, skits and bits, and plenty of fun surprises.

Encore has proudly performed a wide variety of well-attended mainstage concerts and cabarets throughout Southern California since forming more than a dozen years ago. In 2022, Encore was invited to open for the multi-platinum band Foreigner during their tour stop in San Diego. Encore also recently performed for six nights at the Enchanted Village, a local holiday event presented by Noah Homes.

Encore's Totally Awesome 1980s Mixtape will be presented inside the beautiful Envision Theatre at Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 E Village Loop Dr., in the Carmel Valley neighborhood of San Diego. Performances will begin at 7:30pm on both nights, with the lobby opening at 7:00pm. Tickets are only $25 in advance or $30 at the door if still available.

Audience members are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy delicious concessions and bid on dozens of amazing items included in Encore's silent auction. Encore also invites audience members to dress in their best 80s styles and take selfies at the themed photo booth.