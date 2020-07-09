Edred Utomi, Claire Chapelli and More to Star in La Jolla's Digital WOW Show: THE WIZARDS OF OAKWOOD DRIVE

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast of its production of The Wizards of Oakwood Drive, by Tom Salamon (Accomplice: San Diego, The Grift at the Lafayette Hotel), commissioned by the Playhouse for its Digital Without Walls (WOW) series. The show runs July 16 - 26; tickets are $25 and are available at LaJollaPlayhouse.org or (858) 550-1010.

This live, Zoom-centered performance for young audiences is an all-out, winner-take-all magic spell contest. Up to 10 kids at a time will embark on a treasure hunt around their own homes, as our sibling wizards enact increasingly hilarious and mysterious spells for the panel of kid judges. With a little help from parents, participants will find special items in hidden locations in a one-of-a-kind WOW piece that is sure to delight. While working together and learning that wizard teamwork makes the wizard dream work, kids will have a chance to connect in a special interactive performance that will infuse their summer with a little magic.

Alternating in the roles of the sibling wizards will be Claire Chapelli, Eliana Payne, Sofia Sassone, Jonathan Randell Silver, Connor Sullivan and Edred Utomi, who has been starring as Alexander Hamilton in the Hamilton national tour.

"Tom Salamon brings his clever, clue-finding style to our Digital WOW series with a delightful online performance that takes kids on a whimsical journey filled with surprises, led by three incredibly talented acting duos," said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse.

The Playhouse's Digital Without Walls program is a series of Playhouse-commissioned, digitally-delivered productions. From imaginative, one-on-one experiences to collective events, these brand new virtual WOW offerings bring world-class artists directly into patrons' homes. Productions to date include: Ancient, by San Diego-based artists Mike Sears and Lisa Berger (2019 WOW Festival's How High the Moon); Walks of Life, by the San Diego-based Blindspot Collective (2019 WOW Festival's Hall Pass); BINGE, by UK-based artist Brian Lobel, Show Me A Good Time, by the Berlin-based Gob Squad (2017 WOW Festival's Super Night Shot); The Totally Fake Latino News with Culture Clash, by Culture Clash (American Night, Zorro in Hell); and Portaleza, by Artist-in-Residence David Israel Reynoso (WOW Festival's Las Quinceañeras and Waking La Llorona; Off-Broadway's Sleep No More).

