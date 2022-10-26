EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER Comes to SRT Next Month
Performances run November 11 - Dec 4.
Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their production of Extreme Home Makeover by Makasha Copeland, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int'l University. Directed by Olivia Espinosa, Extreme Home Makeover previews on Friday, November 11th, opens Saturday, November 12th and runs through December 4th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
Every year, thousands of families apply for a reality TV show that promises a rags-to-riches transformation for America's most deserving citizens. With such steep competition, the Vega family must fight to make their video application stand out. Makasha Copeland's rich portrait of a clan at the crossroads balances charm, edge, and pathos with a healthy dose of grit. The play's themes - both on the surface and hidden in the subtext - show a family struggling to face the future, struggling to keep their heads above water, but always sure of their love and support for each other. Extreme Home Makeover was developed in San Diego Repertory Theatre's 4th Annual Latinx New Play Festival in 2020.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 26, 2022
Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their production of Extreme Home Makeover by Makasha Copeland, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int'l University. Directed by Olivia Espinosa, Extreme Home Makeover previews on Friday, November 11th, opens Saturday, November 12th and runs through December 4th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
Orange County Women's Chorus To Perform THE SISTERHOOD OF CECILIA
October 21, 2022
Orange County Women’s Chorus will perform The Sisterhood of Cecilia on November 19 and 20 at St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church in Huntington Beach.
Backyard Renaissance Closes Out Its Seventh Season With Its Next World Premiere
October 21, 2022
Over the last seven years, Backyard Renaissance (BYR) has proudly accepted the monikers 'edgy,' 'scrappy,' and 'gutsy,' all bequeathed by local media. Creative playing spaces, purposefully bad B-movie readings, a La Jolla Playhouse Residency, teeny-tiny musicals, a 5-camera filmed production and several world premieres have all been part of BYR's short but lively history.
Cygnet Theatre Announces A CHRISTMAS CAROL and a New Scrooge
October 21, 2022
A Christmas Carol returns to Cygnet Theatre for its eighth season of cheer. It has become a true holiday favorite, with San Diegans making Scrooge, the Spirits, and the Cratchit family part of their holiday tradition.
Patio Playhouse Community Theater Presents Musical Drama MURDER BALLAD
October 20, 2022
Patio Playhouse Community Theater will present Murder Ballad, a steamy musical about a love triangle gone awry with book and lyrics by Julia Jordan and music and lyrics by Juliana Nash, now running at Patio Playhouse's Kalmia location through November 6.