EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER Comes to SRT Next Month

Scripps Ranch Theatre continues their 43rd Season with their production of Extreme Home Makeover by Makasha Copeland, running at their theatre on the campus of Alliant Int'l University. Directed by Olivia Espinosa, Extreme Home Makeover previews on Friday, November 11th, opens Saturday, November 12th and runs through December 4th; Fridays and Saturdays 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.

Every year, thousands of families apply for a reality TV show that promises a rags-to-riches transformation for America's most deserving citizens. With such steep competition, the Vega family must fight to make their video application stand out. Makasha Copeland's rich portrait of a clan at the crossroads balances charm, edge, and pathos with a healthy dose of grit. The play's themes - both on the surface and hidden in the subtext - show a family struggling to face the future, struggling to keep their heads above water, but always sure of their love and support for each other. Extreme Home Makeover was developed in San Diego Repertory Theatre's 4th Annual Latinx New Play Festival in 2020.