Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ENCORE'S 15TH ANNIVERSARY GAME SHOW to Celebrate San Diego Ensemble
The San Diego nonprofit will invite audiences to participate as contestants in a Broadway-style performance blending musical theatre favorites with classic game show.
Encore Vocal Ensemble is celebrating its 15th anniversary by turning the tables on its audience. The nonprofit performing arts group presents Encore's 15th Anniversary Game Show, an interactive musical production where Broadway-style entertainment meets the excitement of classic television game shows.
Part concert, part game show and part anniversary celebration, the production invites audiences to take their seats in Encore's "live studio audience," where they may find themselves called to "COME ON DOWN!" Between musical performances, the evening features trivia, audience contestants, surveys, prizes and plenty of surprises.
The show's premise centers on a fictional television network in trouble: The Encore Game Show Network needs its audience to help keep Channel 15 on the air. The production combines musical theatre favorites with game show humor, including trivia and a comically romantic encounter with Sweeney Todd.Audience members can join the fun by answering a "Sibling Squabble" survey when purchasing tickets or volunteering for a chance to become an onstage contestant. Participation is entirely optional.
Beyond the games and prizes, the production celebrates 15 years of Encore bringing music and musical theatre to San Diego audiences.
"This show is a celebration of the people who have made Encore what it is today," said Dennis Schamp, Encore's Board President. "For 15 years, our audiences have been just as important to our story as the performers onstage. We wanted to create something that brings everyone into the fun. It's still the music and theatrical storytelling people love about Encore, but this time, the audience has a chance to become part of the show."
With its mix of Broadway favorites, audience participation and anniversary surprises, Encore's 15th Anniversary Game Show offers a lively celebration of the music and community that have shaped Encore's first 15 years.
Performance Details
What: Encore's 15th Anniversary Game Show
When: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 4 p.m.
Where: Montgomery Middle School Auditorium, 2470 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111 (Linda Vista)
Tickets: Link
Audience Participation: Ticket buyers may complete a game show survey or volunteer for a chance to participate as contestants. Participation is optional.
About Encore Vocal Ensemble of San Diego
Encore Vocal Ensemble reimagines the choral experience with a bold theatrical twist, empowering a diverse community of artists through authentic storytelling and artistic growth. Through mainstage and community performances, Encore shares its love of live performance with the San Diego region while expanding artists' capabilities as performers. Encore is a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
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