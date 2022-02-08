Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Comes to North Coast Rep in March

The event is set for March 14, 2022 at 7:30pm.

Feb. 8, 2022  

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents a reading of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND, by Richard Hellesen, and directed by Peter Ellenstein. The event is set for March 14, 2022 at 7:30pm.

1962--and less than two years after leaving office, Dwight Eisenhower learns that a poll of historians has ranked him #22 of 35 on the list of presidents. Reflecting on his life and work, Eisenhower confronts his place in history. Filled with humor, pathos, and insights about America's rich and complex history, "Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground" asks provocative questions that are as pertinent now as they were sixty years ago. Perhaps more.

Box Office: (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org


