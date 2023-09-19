Diversionary Theatre Extends DRAGON MAMA By One Week

Tickets for the extension performances are available now!

Sep. 19, 2023

Diversionary Theatre Extends DRAGON MAMA By One Week

Diversionary Theatre has announced a one-week extension for Dragon Mama by playwright and actress Sara Porkalob

“We are extending the show for an additional week to ensure as many people as possible can experience Sara Porkalob's phenomenal talent as both a writer and performer,” says Diversionary Theatre Executive Director Jenny Case. "Dragon Mama is a testament to the transformative power of storytelling. This captivating and highly entertaining play explores the intricacies of identity, family, and love through the lens of queer and Filipino American experiences. It is a narrative that is at once intensely personal and universally resonant, with a powerhouse performance that will thrill all who experience it.”

Andrew Russell directs a cast of over 20 characters, all embodied by Broadway’s Sara Porkalob, who transverses time and place by transporting San Diego audiences through a journey of queer love and self discovery. Dragon Mama will now run to October 15 on Diversionary Theatre’s mainstage at their home in University Heights.  For tickets and information, please visit diversionary.org.

Dragon Mama is a solo show written and performed by Sara Porkalob.  The creative team includes: Yi-Chien Lee, Scenic Designer; Erin Bednarz, Sound Designer; Eliza Vedar, Associate Sound Designer; Jasz Bulan, Costume Consultant/ Wardrobe Maintenance; Annelise Salazar, Lighting Designer; Angela Park, Stage Manager.

“It is an epic odyssey wrapped up in a queer awakening of a young brown woman with radical hopes and dreams,” said Porkalob about the core of the play, in an interview with David Coddon with the San Diego Union Tribune.

Dragon Mama is on stage now at Diversionary Theatre (4545 Park Boulevard). Performances run Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets for the extension performances are available by calling 619-220-0097 or visiting www.diversionary.org. Regular ticket prices start at $45. There is a Pay-What-You-Can Industry Night for theatre professionals on Monday, October 2 at 7 pm. For a full performance schedule and additional information, visit www.diversionary.org.

Dragon Mama is supported by Decade Sponsor Joann Clark and Season Sponsor Bob Grinchuk in loving memory of his husband, Reuel K. Olin, and Production Sponsor Tom Abbas.



