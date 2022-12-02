Diversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP

Diversionary Theatre announced the lineup of special performances of The Mystery of Irma Vep and show discussions taking place before and after performances, as well as the pre-show and post-show events taking place in the Clark Cabaret & Bar. Diversionary Theatre's production of The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam is co-directed by Diversionary Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow and Allison Spratt Pearce, and features actors Luke Harvey Jacobs and Bryan Banville. Performances of The Mystery of Irma Vep will run December 3 through December 24 (press opening on December 10) at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights (4545 Park Boulevard), and most events and discussions will take place in the Clark Cabaret & Bar, located on the ground floor, below the theatre. The pre and post-show events in the Clark Cabaret & Bar are free and open to the public.

The Mystery of Irma Vep is coming to the Diversionary stage for the first time in 20 years. This queer comic masterpiece is gothic horror, Victorian romance, and classic B-movies are whipped together into a diabolical delight for the holidays. When Lady Enid joins her newlywed Lord Edgar at his estate in the mysterious moors of the English countryside, dark family secrets and supernatural lore emerge with some seriously campy consequences.

The scheduled lineup is as follows:

December 3, 7:00PM, before the 8:00 PM performance

Pre-show talk in the Clark Cabaret & Bar

The Queer Legacy of Charles Ludlam

Join co-directors Allison Spratt Pearce and Matt Morrow, as well as dramaturg Jesse Marchese for a pre-show chat in the Clark Cabaret & Bart about the queer theatrical legacy of Charles Ludlam and his Ridiculous Theatrical Company.



December 9, 8:00PM

The Mystery of Irma Vep Performance

Youth Night

Free performance admission for middle school & high school students.



December 11, 4:00 PM, after the 2:00 PM performance

Post-show talk in the Diversionary mainstage theatre

Beyond the Absurd: The Play, Process and Production

Join local theater scholars and practitioners Dr. Katie Turner (San Diego State University) and Lamar Perry (UC San Diego), as well as members of the cast and creative team, for a post-show discussion on the Diversionary mainstage about the play's themes as well as on our process and production.



December 15, 9:00 PM, after the 7:00 PM performance

Post-show talk in the Clark Cabaret & Bar

Monsters in Our Closets: Queer Reflections on Horror

Join Join theater director Desireé Clarke, performance scholar Madison Mae Williams, and local drag performer LUXE the Drag Queen for a Backstage Thursday post-show discussion in the Clark Cabaret about queer people's unique relationship with horror-a shared theme of two of this season's plays, The Mystery of Irma Vep and our upcoming Monsters of the American Cinema.



December 19, 7:00PM

The Mystery of Irma Vep Performance

Industry Night

Pay-What-You-Can performance admission for theatre industry professionals.



December 22, 6:00 PM, before the 7:00 PM performance

Pre-show talk in the Clark Cabaret & Bar

Backstage Thursday



One hour before and also following each performance

In the Clark Cabaret & Bar

Irma's Parlour

Before and after each performance of The Mystery of Irma Vep, the Clark Cabaret & Bar transforms into Irma's Parlour featuring drink specials and old school horror movies. Following the show the audience will be offered a complimentary glass of champagne to toast Charles Ludlam and the legacy of Queer Theatre



Performances:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 4, 2022 2:00 PM

Thursday, December 8, 2022 7:00 PM

Friday, December 9, 2022 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Sunday, December 11, 2022 2:00 PM

Thursday, December 15, 2022 7:00 PM

Friday, December 16, 2022 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 17, 2022 8:00 PM

Sunday, December 18, 2022 2:00 PM

Thursday, December 22, 2022 7:00 PM

Friday, December 23, 2022 8:00 PM

Saturday, December 24, 2022 8:00 PM