Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Diversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP

Learn more about the lineup of events here!

Dec. 02, 2022  
Diversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP

Diversionary Theatre announced the lineup of special performances of The Mystery of Irma Vep and show discussions taking place before and after performances, as well as the pre-show and post-show events taking place in the Clark Cabaret & Bar. Diversionary Theatre's production of The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam is co-directed by Diversionary Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow and Allison Spratt Pearce, and features actors Luke Harvey Jacobs and Bryan Banville. Performances of The Mystery of Irma Vep will run December 3 through December 24 (press opening on December 10) at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights (4545 Park Boulevard), and most events and discussions will take place in the Clark Cabaret & Bar, located on the ground floor, below the theatre. The pre and post-show events in the Clark Cabaret & Bar are free and open to the public.

To purchase tickets to The Mystery of Irma Vep and get more information, please visit diversionary.org.

The Mystery of Irma Vep is coming to the Diversionary stage for the first time in 20 years. This queer comic masterpiece is gothic horror, Victorian romance, and classic B-movies are whipped together into a diabolical delight for the holidays. When Lady Enid joins her newlywed Lord Edgar at his estate in the mysterious moors of the English countryside, dark family secrets and supernatural lore emerge with some seriously campy consequences.

The scheduled lineup is as follows:

(Please note: Discussion participants are subject to change without notice.)

December 3, 7:00PM, before the 8:00 PM performance
Pre-show talk in the Clark Cabaret & Bar
The Queer Legacy of Charles Ludlam
Join co-directors Allison Spratt Pearce and Matt Morrow, as well as dramaturg Jesse Marchese for a pre-show chat in the Clark Cabaret & Bart about the queer theatrical legacy of Charles Ludlam and his Ridiculous Theatrical Company.

December 9, 8:00PM
The Mystery of Irma Vep Performance
Youth Night
Free performance admission for middle school & high school students.

December 11, 4:00 PM, after the 2:00 PM performance
Post-show talk in the Diversionary mainstage theatre
Beyond the Absurd: The Play, Process and Production
Join local theater scholars and practitioners Dr. Katie Turner (San Diego State University) and Lamar Perry (UC San Diego), as well as members of the cast and creative team, for a post-show discussion on the Diversionary mainstage about the play's themes as well as on our process and production.

December 15, 9:00 PM, after the 7:00 PM performance
Post-show talk in the Clark Cabaret & Bar
Monsters in Our Closets: Queer Reflections on Horror
Join Join theater director Desireé Clarke, performance scholar Madison Mae Williams, and local drag performer LUXE the Drag Queen for a Backstage Thursday post-show discussion in the Clark Cabaret about queer people's unique relationship with horror-a shared theme of two of this season's plays, The Mystery of Irma Vep and our upcoming Monsters of the American Cinema.

December 19, 7:00PM
The Mystery of Irma Vep Performance
Industry Night
Pay-What-You-Can performance admission for theatre industry professionals.

December 22, 6:00 PM, before the 7:00 PM performance
Pre-show talk in the Clark Cabaret & Bar
Backstage Thursday

One hour before and also following each performance
In the Clark Cabaret & Bar
Irma's Parlour
Before and after each performance of The Mystery of Irma Vep, the Clark Cabaret & Bar transforms into Irma's Parlour featuring drink specials and old school horror movies. Following the show the audience will be offered a complimentary glass of champagne to toast Charles Ludlam and the legacy of Queer Theatre

Performances:
Saturday, December 3, 2022 8:00 PM
Sunday, December 4, 2022 2:00 PM
Thursday, December 8, 2022 7:00 PM
Friday, December 9, 2022 8:00 PM
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Sunday, December 11, 2022 2:00 PM
Thursday, December 15, 2022 7:00 PM
Friday, December 16, 2022 8:00 PM
Saturday, December 17, 2022 8:00 PM
Sunday, December 18, 2022 2:00 PM
Thursday, December 22, 2022 7:00 PM
Friday, December 23, 2022 8:00 PM
Saturday, December 24, 2022 8:00 PM




Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Brings a Reimaged Classic to the San Diego Civic Theatre Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Brings a Reimaged Classic to the San Diego Civic Theatre
TO KILL  A MOCKINGBIRD from Aaron Sorkin and directed by Bartlett Sher offers a reimagined framing of the classic novel and movie.  The excellent cast, including Richard Thomas as Atticus, brings a moving confident, and powerful story to the stage about a time gone by with issues that feel as relevant as ever.  TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is from Broadway San Diego and is playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre through December 4th.
New Village Arts to Present Holiday Musical 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS in D Photo
New Village Arts to Present Holiday Musical 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS in December
New Village Arts North County's cultural hub has announced the sold-out 2021 holiday musical extravaganza, 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas, written by San Diego playwright Dea Hurston, returns this year as a concert version at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts
MORE THAN 1 Exhibition Comes to BFREE Gallery Photo
MORE THAN 1 Exhibition Comes to BFREE Gallery
BFREE Studio, run by Gallery Owner, Barbara Freeman, announces their exhibition titled More Than 1, An Art Exhibition of Multiples Featuring work by Ethan Chan, Helena Westra, Micah Sweezie, Mona Mukherjea-Gehrig, Karah Lane, Cole The Renaissance, Antifragile Magazine and Zachary Dobbins runs through December 30 at the studio on Girard Ave in La Jolla.
Review: Much to love in AS YOU LIKE IT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo
Review: Much to love in AS YOU LIKE IT at La Jolla Playhouse
The talented cast of  AS YOU LIKE  IT, now playing at La Jolla Playhouse through December 11th proves how false it is when other places say that casting in a representative way is too difficult to do. With lively performances and songs, along with gorgeous costumes, and scenery, there is much to love in this romantic comedy.

More Hot Stories For You


Diversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEPDiversionary Theatre Announces Special Performances and Show Discussion Lineup For THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP
December 2, 2022

Diversionary Theatre announced the lineup of special performances of The Mystery of Irma Vep and show discussions taking place before and after performances, as well as the pre-show and post-show events taking place in the Clark Cabaret & Bar.
New Village Arts to Present Holiday Musical 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS in DecemberNew Village Arts to Present Holiday Musical 1222 OCEANFRONT: A BLACK FAMILY CHRISTMAS in December
November 30, 2022

New Village Arts North County's cultural hub has announced the sold-out 2021 holiday musical extravaganza, 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas, written by San Diego playwright Dea Hurston, returns this year as a concert version at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts
La Jolla Playhouse Announces 2023/24 Season Featuring Five World PremieresLa Jolla Playhouse Announces 2023/24 Season Featuring Five World Premieres
November 30, 2022

 La Jolla Playhouse has announced the first five productions of its 2023/2024 season, including the world-premiere musical The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.
MORE THAN 1 Exhibition Comes to BFREE GalleryMORE THAN 1 Exhibition Comes to BFREE Gallery
November 30, 2022

BFREE Studio, run by Gallery Owner, Barbara Freeman, announces their exhibition titled More Than 1, An Art Exhibition of Multiples Featuring work by Ethan Chan, Helena Westra, Micah Sweezie, Mona Mukherjea-Gehrig, Karah Lane, Cole The Renaissance, Antifragile Magazine and Zachary Dobbins runs through December 30 at the studio on Girard Ave in La Jolla.
The Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Opera's Mainstage SeasonThe Puccini Duo: SUOR ANGELICA and GIANNI SCHICCHI Continues San Diego Opera's Mainstage Season
November 16, 2022

San Diego Opera's 2022-2023 Season continues with The Puccini Duo: a double-bill of the tragic Suor Angelica and the witty comic opera Gianni Schicchi on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the San Diego Civic Theatre for four performances. Additional performances are February 14, 17, and 19 (matinee), 2023.
share