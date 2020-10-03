Diversionary Announces New Membership Model

Diversionary Theatre will be moving from a Subscription Season model to a Membership Season model.

For their historic 35th season, and in response to the flexibility required by the ongoing challenges presented to the Performing Arts by the COVID-19 pandemic, Diversionary Theatre will be moving from a Subscription Season model to a Membership Season model.

By moving to a Membership Season model, which allows the theatre to program on an ongoing basis rather than a preset calendar of productions that are required for a Subscription Season model, the theatre will join many other theatres across the country in the growing trend of Memberships replacing Subscriptions. Diversionary Theatre views the change as an ideal way of creating flexibility to produce the most effective and inspiring work possible, and in the varying platforms and experiences available as the restrictions on public gatherings change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



About this format change, Diversionary's Executive Artistic Director Matt M. Morrow says "This new mode of programming gives us the opportunity to engage our incredibly loyal and loving Subscriber base in a new way: We will be moving to a Membership Season model, which allows patrons the same connection they've had with Diversionary for years, while providing our theatre with the flexibility to produce the most effective and inspiring work possible as gathering restrictions ebb and flow in response to the pandemic."



In what the change means for programming Season 35, he continues "As the third oldest LGBT theatre in the country, Diversionary has been providing a safe space for our community to gather and witness stories that reflect and define our collective experience. We want nothing more than to gather with you, our family, to share these stories in person once again. However, it is this central value of offering a safe space that leads our work. Our 35th Season is themed Going In, as we will continue to ask for the privilege of entering your home via online theatrical experiences. We will also, when it is safe to do so, venture into open air and site specific venues to produce short run events throughout San Diego. We will be programming week by week, month by month, and quarter by quarter, to remain nimble and responsive to the needs of our current moment, allowing us to put your safety and the safety of our artists first."



Diversionary's 35th Season is generously sponsored by Bob Grinchuk, in loving memory of Reuel K. Olin, as well as Decade Sponsor, Joann Clark.

Memberships are available at www.diversionary.org or by calling the Box Office at 619-220-0097. Additional information can be found at www.diversionary.org/Season35.

Shows View More San Diego Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You