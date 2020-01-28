Cygnet Theatre Will Present LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Cygnet Theatre will present the flamboyant musical La Cage Aux Folles with book by Harvey Fierstein and Lyrics and Music by Jerry Herman. Directed by Sean Murray with musical direction by Terry O'Donnell this show runs March 11 through May 2, 2020. Opening Night for media is on Saturday, March 14 at 8:00PM.

After twenty years of un-wedded bliss Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better-or-worse, get a bit of both when Georges' son (fathered during a one-night fling) announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the 'family business' - Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the star performer Zaza. Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as "normal" when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious results.

Precursor to the well-known film The Birdcage, La Cage aux Folles remains one of the all time biggest hits of Broadway, with powerful ballads, rollicking show tunes, and romantic duets. Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, this wild and warmhearted farce about being true to oneself is a timeless story that still resonates with audiences of all ages.

"I'm excited to stage a version of La Cage Aux Folles that is filled with all the glitz, glam and spectacle that people love it for, while really developing the personal relationships within the story." says director Sean Murray. "Family is defined by who you love and who loves you. I think audiences will be surprised by how moving the story of this 'family by choice' can really be. Even if you've seen it before, there's a lot of heart to discover in these characters."

Donning a dress for the fourth time on the Cygnet Stage is San Diego favorite David McBean as Ablin, with his devoted partner Georges played by Lance Arthur Smith. Their son, Jean-Michel, is played by Jake Bradford, and his fiancee, Anne, is played by Megan McCarthy. Rounding out the cast are Xavier J. Bush, Max Cadillac, Hanz Enyeart, Berto Fernandez, Siri Hafso, Sibongile Ngako, John Rosen, Steven Duncan Sass, Barbara Schoenhofer and Allen Lucky Weaver.

The creative team includes Luke Harvey Jacobs as Choreographer and Assistant Director, Sean Fanning as Set Designer, Chris Rynne as Lighting Designer, and Stewart Blackwood as Sound Designer. Costumes are by Jennifer Brawn Gittings and Peter Herman will provide wigs and makeup. Bonnie Durben is Properties Designer. Craig Campbell will stage manage.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Children 15 and under receive half price tickets with each paid adult.





