Cygnet Theatre Announces Line Up For THE BILL AND JUDY GARRETT FINISH LINE COMMISSION.

The 2020 playwrights include Miranda Rose Hall, Blake McCarty (Book and story), Trevor Bachman (music and lyrics), and Jessica Kubzansky. Free public readings of all three plays will take place Feb. 22 and 23, 2020 at Cygnet Theatre.

Led by Associate Artistic Director Rob Lutfy, The Finish Line Commission supports the theatre's commitment to new theatrical works, written by groundbreaking local playwrights as well as nationally recognized playwrights. Rare for a national new play program, all three of the selections for 2020 have never before been produced.

"At Cygnet, we believe the best way to really have an impact on the American theatre is to focus on new plays. I read many plays to make sure we selected playwrights that represent a wide range of diverse voices that fit Cygnet's mission. Voices that don't fit into boxes that are easily checked off, but instead, create their own box" said artistic director Rob Lutfy in a statement. "The footprint of this program is to allow writers to work on their dream play. This could be a play that may have been sitting in their computer for a few years or a play that was given a commission but never produced-basically, a play that needs a home and support getting over the finish line. By producing new plays, we are directly supporting living artists who are in the prime of their creative years. We are helping to keep artists in the business of making art, an essential service to our community and to our times."

Plays awarded The Finish Line Commission will be given a week-long workshop in February culminating in a public reading, a financial reward, and an assurance that the play will have a shot at a world premier production at Cygnet. Given a first reading at the 2019 Finish Line Commission, Kate Hamill's The Prostitute Play will receive its world premiere at Cygnet in the 2020-21 season. This will be the second World Premiere produced by Cygnet after a Finish Line Commission.

The Finish Line Commission is made possible thanks to the contribution of long-time donors Bill and Judy Garrett. "We enthusiastically support the nurturing of new playwrights who are exploring provocative, entertaining, contemporary stories and topics to add to the vast lexicon of theatrical works currently available to performers and audiences. We're delighted to be able to help create new works for today's audiences," explained Judy Garrett.

The Bill and Judy Garrett Finish Line Commission provides:

Financial support to the playwright, actors, director, dramaturg and designers.

Two designers of the playwright's choosing to create a "dream design."

Housing, roundtrip travel and a vehicle for the week-long stay.

Rehearsal space, actors, a director and a dramaturg.

Finishing Commission grant for a mid-career playwright and right of first refusal.

A Finish Line Commission grant for a local playwright and right of first refusal.

Free public readings of all three plays. February 22 - 23, 2020.

A series of public forums around the festival.



The readings and surrounding events are FREE to the public. Seats may be reserved in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or online at www.cygnettheatre.com. Fees apply for online seat reservation.





