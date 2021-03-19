Chance Theater Presents ON THE EXHALE

Chance Theater has announced its next Chance Cyber Chat, this time about the chilling one-woman show, On The Exhale, which stars Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland (Broadway: Reasons to be Pretty, TV: "The Umbrella Academy"). This ongoing virtual audience engagement series invites audiences to watch the show online (available now on BroadwayHD) and then join Chance Artists on a Zoom call to learn some background about the show from a professional dramaturg, listen to an artist panel dive deep into the artistic elements of the production, and then the conversation opens up to everyone on the Zoom video call.

Just because the doors of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center are temporarily closed, it doesn't mean that the Chance and audiences can't still get together, connect and chat about compelling theater that is available online! Chance staff started Chance Cyber Chats in April 2020 with the musical, Falsettos. Since that time, a plethora of Chance Artists and audience members have come together on a Zoom call every other Friday to discuss a different show (pre-selected by Chance Theater's Artistic Director Oanh Nguyen).

The moderator for this Cyber Chat is Chance Theater's Literary Manager James McHale. As always, the evening will be hosted by Chance Founding Artist Casey Long. A special guest artist panel will be announced in the coming weeks.

Register for free for the Chance Cyber Chat about On The Exhale at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat. Then, watch the show online and login to Zoom on Friday, April 9th at 8:00 p.m. PDT to join the chat. It's that easy.

Any questions can be directed to (888) 455-4212, or by sending an email to info@chancetheater.com.