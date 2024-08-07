Cast and Creatives Set for DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Greenberg. The brilliant comedic team returns to the Globe following their wildly popular Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show and Crime and Punishment, A Comedy. Due to popular demand, a second week has already been added to the performance schedule. Performances begin September 20, and the show now plays through October 27, 2024, with the opening on Thursday, September 26 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Single tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 9, at 12:00 noon and will be available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park.

To recognize the beginning of ticket sales of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, The Old Globe is partnering with San Diego Blood Bank to host a blood drive on the theatre’s Copley Plaza in conjunction with the ticket on-sale this Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Blood donors*, and non-donors who join the on-sale celebration in person on the plaza during the blood drive, will receive a 50%-off ticket discount offer to see Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a Dracula VIP Theatre Package, including two opening night (September 26) tickets, valet parking, and two drink tickets. (Note: A donation of blood or purchase of tickets is not necessary to enter the Dracula VIP Theatre Package contest.) *To schedule an appointment in advance to give blood and to learn more information on eligibility, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org.

Celebrate Halloween with a new side-splitting adventure based on Bram Stoker’s classic tale that’s sure to induce blood-curdling screams—of laughter! Famed vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and her motley crew chase Count Dracula around the English countryside in a madcap race to save his innocent victims. Filled with their signature imaginative staging, irreverent farce, and special effects, this hilarious scarefest is the perfect way to get spooky this season!

“There’s no sound quite as happy as that of a theatre full of people laughing hysterically, and Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors delivers that every night,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen are back at the Globe working their merry mischief, and with Dracula they’ve fashioned a fresh, new, and entirely hilarious take on this classic tale. The play is clever, witty, imaginative, and sexy, and the production is, as always with Greenberg, top-notch. Break out your Halloween costume early and come to the Globe ready for fun!”

The cast for Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors includes Drew Droege (Kirk Douglas Theatre’s Die, Mommie, Die!, Off Broadway’s Happy Birthday Doug) as Mina, Van Helsing, and Others; Gizel Jiménez (Off Broadway’s Avenue Q, The Public Theater’s Miss You Like Hell - Drama Desk Award nominee) as Lucy and Others; George Krissa (Hallmark Channel’s The Holiday Sitter, Stratford Festival’s The Rocky Horror Show) as Dracula, Linda Mugleston (Broadway’s The Music Man with Hugh Jackman, Broadway’s My Fair Lady) as Dr. Westfeldt, Renfield, and Others; and Brady Dalton Richards (Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Rogue Machine’s Oppenheimer) as Harker and Others.

Understudies include Danny Adams as Dracula, Harker, and Others; Angelynne Pawaan as Lucy and Others; Akoni Steinmann as Mina, Van Helsing, and Others; and Lisa VillaMil as Dr. Westfeldt, Renfield, and Others.

In addition to co-playwright and director Gordon Greenberg and co-playwright Steve Rosen, the creative team includes Tijana Bjelajac (Scenic Design), Tristan Raines (Costume Design), Rob Denton (Lighting Design), Victoria Deiorio (Original Music and Sound Design), Geoff Josselson, CSA (Casting), and Heather M. Brose (Production Stage Manager).

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the six-week limited engagement run September 20 – October 27, 2024, with the official press opening Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $45. The Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar, scheduled for Tuesday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m., will provide patrons an exploration of the themes and background of Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors from selected artistic company members. Post-Show Forum events will be held on Tuesday, October 1; Tuesday, October 8; and Wednesday, October 9 (evening performance). The LGBTQIA+ Theatre Night is scheduled for Friday, October 4 at 6:30 p.m. Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors includes mild language, mild violence, and mature themes. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Opening night post-show receptions for the cast and donors are held in Hattox Hall, located in the Karen and Donald Cohn Education Center, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center..



