Cast and Creative Team Announced for World Premiere of EL BORRACHO at The Old Globe

The Old Globe announced today the cast and creative team for the world premiere of El Borracho by Tony Meneses (Guadalupe in the Guest Room) and directed by Edward Torres (world premiere of the critically acclaimed The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity). The five-week limited engagement, which began rehearsals today, runs from February 17 to March 20, 2022, with the opening on Thursday, February 24. El Borracho will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Single tickets go on sale January 21 and will be available at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

In El Borracho, Raul is ill. He drinks, because he always drinks, just like el borracho on the lotería card. In his final months, Raul moves in with his ex-wife, who swore she'd never see him again, and their son, who's longing to connect with his father at last. Developed as part of the Globe's 2020 Powers New Voices Festival, the world premiere of Tony Meneses's vibrant dramedy follows one family's journey to come together so they can finally say goodbye.

"El Borracho tells a story of family that sweeps from recrimination to redemption, suffused with music, vibrancy, and a great, great deal of love," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Playwright Tony Meneses celebrates his Mexican American heritage as he brings it center stage and fuses it with forms we're familiar with in American drama, forging something special that we've not seen before. The play's characters are fresh and brilliant, and director Eddie Torres has assembled a company of actors and designers who breathe life into them and their story with immense talent and skill. They will launch our 2022 Season in our intimate Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in a beautiful way."

The cast for El Borrracho includes Matthew Martínez as David (Off Broadway's Generation Rise), Zilah Mendoza as Alma (Off Broadway's Living Out, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding Actress), and Jesse J. Perez as Raul (The Old Globe's Romeo and Juliet, The Public Theater's Party People).

Understudies for El Borracho include Jose Balistrieri, Marcel Ferrin, Javier Guerrero, and Sandra Ruiz.

In addition to director Edward Torres, the creative team for the Globe's production of El Borracho includes scenic and costume design by David Israel Reynoso, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, original music and sound design by David R. Molina, guitar instruction by Heather Nation, movement consulting by Regina Fernandez, fight coordination by Jake Millgard, casting by Caparelliotis Casting, and production stage management by Jess Slocum.

El Borracho will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances run February 17 - March 20, 2022, with the official press opening Thursday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale January 21, 2022 and will be available online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at our Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $29. An open-caption performance will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. El Borracho contains strong language. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.