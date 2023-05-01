Cast Set For World Premiere Of BOTTLE SHOCK! THE MUSICAL At CCAE Theatricals

Who's ready for a little love, fermentation, and rock 'n roll? Following up on the heels of Sunday in the Park with George and Ain't Misbehavin', CCAE Theatricals will present the final show in their 2022/23 Season, the world premiere of Bottle Shock! The Musical.

CCAE Theatricals has announced the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of Bottle Shock! The Musical, by Charles Vincent Burwell & James D Sasser, directed by J. Scott Lapp (Witnesses, 2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding New Musical & Direction) running July 7-23, 2023 at the Center Theatre at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Tickets are on sale now and are priced $40-$85. To purchase by phone, call 1(800) 988-4253 or online at www.artcenter.org.

1976. Before Napa was famous for grapes, a small group of California underdogs took on the establishment. The world of wine would never be the same. Based on the incredible true story of The Judgment of Paris, Bottle Shock! The Musical is a tale about love, fermentation, and the spirit of rock 'n roll.

The world premiere features music & lyrics by Charles Vincent Burwell (Bottle Shock! The Musical, By Georges!, Cubamor) with book, lyrics & additional music by James D Sasser (Looking for Christmas, Bottle Shock! The Musical, By Georges!, Cubamor). The production will be directed by J. Scott Lapp (West End's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde) with musical direction by Vadim Feichtner (Broadway's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos), and choreography by Toranika Washington.

Bottle Shock! The Musical is based on the movie Bottle Shock; story by Ross Schwartz & Lannette Pabon and Jody Savin & Randall Miller; screenplay by Jody Savin & Randall Miller and Ross Schwartz. The movie starred Alan Rickman, Bill Pullman, Chris Pine, Rachel Taylor, Freddy Rodriguez, Eliza Dushku, and remains one of the top streamed wine-centric films of all time.

The World Premiere cast will star Louis Pardo* (Musical Theater West's An American In Paris, Hair at the Hollywood Bowl) as Steven Spurrier; T.J. Mannix* (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, All My Children, One Life to Live, As the World Turns) as Jim Barrett; Patrick Ortiz* (NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Unbreakable Jimmy Schmidt; Broadway's West Side Story, Mamma Mia!) as Gustavo Brambilla; Will Riddle (Buddy Holly in the Buddy Holly Story, Staring into Nothing, Elsewhere) as Bo Barrett; Emma Degerstedt* (Off-Broadway: Desperate Measures, Smokey Joe's Cafe revival; The Little Mermaid at The Muny) as Samantha Fulton; Taylor Renee Henderson (TV: Fresh, Fried and Crispy, Finding Magic Mike; Home of the Brave, Under Construction, Ojo at La Jolla Playhouse) as "Jo" Fagnani.

The ensemble features Michael Cavinder* (National/International Tours); Libby Johnston (Liesl in the New Zealand Tour of The Sound of Music); Chase Lowary (The Light in the Piazza, CCAE Theatricals; Man 2 in Songs for a New World, Teatro San Diego); Jonah Meyer (Cabaret, 35MM, Beauty & The Beast, The Little Mermaid); Joey Miceli (NY: Tess, a new Musical, Dave Malloy and Krista Knight's Don't Stop Me); Ariel Silvana Murillo (Newsies, 3D Theatricals; Grease, Mary Poppins at Saddleback College); Kelly Prendergast (Cabaret, Cygnet; Ride the Cyclone, McCarter Theatre Center); Maybelle Shimizu (Bull in a China Shop, Diversionary; As Bees in Honey Drown, Onstage Playhouse) S Rii as Swing Ensemble; and Courtney Ross (Off-Broadway: Zombie Prom; Tanya in Mamma Mia!) as Swing Ensemble.

*All appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity.

As part of each performance, an immersive wine tasting will happen on stage before each performance. Audience members will get to compare iconic, California and French wines, inspired by the historic Judgment of Paris event.

The design and creative team, includes J. Scott Lapp, director; Vadim Feichtner, musical direction; Toranika Washington, choreography & intimacy direction; Taylor Peckham, orchestrations; Jo Winiarski, scenic design; Zach Blane, lighting design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Jon Fredette, sound design; Peter Herman, hair & wig design; Holly Lapp, props master; Nathan Mendez; fight direction; Kate Thorvick & Lexi Deleon; assistant stage manager; Kira Vine*, production stage manager; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.

Performance Details:

BOTTLE SHOCK! The Musical

Directed by J. Scott Lapp

July 7 - 23, 2023

Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Event URL: https://artcenter.org/event/bottleshockthemusical/

Tickets: $40 - $85 | Add Ons: Local Winery Tasting $20 | Judgement of Paris $50 | VIP Onstage $100

Preview Performances: July 7 at 7:30pm and July 8 at 2:00pm

Press Opening: Saturday, July 8 at 7:30pm

Evening Performances: Fridays-Saturdays, July 15/17/20/21/22 at 7:30pm

Matinee Performances: Friday-Saturdays-Sundays, July 9/14/15/16/22/23 at 2:00pm

CREATIVE:

Director: J. Scott Lapp+

Musical Director: Vadim Feichtner

Choreographer& Intimacy Direction: Toranika Washington

Orchestrator: Taylor Peckham

Scenic Designer: Jo Winiarksi

Lighting Designer: Zach Blane

Sound Designer: Jon Fredette

Costume Designer: Janet Pitcher

Wig & Hair Design: Peter Herman

Props Master: Holly Lapp

Fight Direction: Nathan Mendez

Assistant Stage Manager: Lexi Deleon & Kate Thorvick

Production Stage Manager: Kira Vine*

Casting: Lindsay Brooks

CAST:

Steven Spurrier: Louis Pardo*

Jim Barrett: T.J. Mannix*

Gustavo Brambilla: Patrick Ortiz*

Bo Barrett: Will Riddle

Samantha Fulton: Emma Degerstedt*

"Jo" Fagnani: Taylor Renee Henderson

Ensemble:

Michael Cavinder* (US Jim/US Steven)

Libby Johnston (Sam Cover)

Chase Lowary (US Bo)

Jonah Meyer (US Gustavo)

Joey Miceli

Ariel Silvana Murillo (US Jo)

Kelly Prendergast (US Sam/Jo Cover)

Maybelle Shimizu

Swings:

S Rii

Courtney Ross

About CCAE Theatricals

The mission of CCAE Theatricals is to preserve, strengthen and advance Musical Theater as a social and cultural platform by nurturing compelling, high-caliber theatrical artistry. As both a laboratory for theatrical exploration and a producer of plays that expand the boundaries of theatrical form, we support innovative projects that are aesthetically, thematically, and methodologically diverse for diverse audiences.

Wine Tasting Experiences (Choose Your Own Adventure)

Before every performance:

Option #1 - Pre-show wine tasting flight with a local winery ($20) for 4 tastings (2 red & 2 white). Tastings will be held in a cordoned off section of the lobby with wine poured by local winemakers. Purchase a full glass of your favorite wine or join their wine club*

Option #2 - On Stage VIP Tasting with Chateau Montelena & Gustavo Wines ($100) for 4 tastings (1 red & 1 white from Chateau Montelena and 1 red & 1 white from Gustavo Wines). Our VIP's will be led onstage to our very own "barrel room" starting 30 minutes before the show where our VIP wine experience will allow our patrons to taste wines from the award-winning Chateau Montelena & Gustavo Winery! You may even get to brush elbows with a Sommelier! *

Between each Saturday matinee and Saturday evening (7/8, 7/15 & 7/22):

Option #3 - Escondido's own "Judgement of Paris" Blind taste test with a Wine Professional ($50)

Patrons will gather in the Lyric Courtyard at 4:30 pm (between the matinee and evening performances of Bottle Shock! The Musical) and enjoy a blind taste test of 4 Parisian wines against 4 Northern California wines and keep their own scorecard. A wine professional will lead this experience with insider knowledge and interesting facts about the wines being tasted. *

*This is an add-on experience. All attendees must also have a ticket to the Bottle Shock! The Musical*

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido

With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate both the visual and performing arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center's unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the "Best Limited Engagement" in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego's Readers Poll for "Best Live Music Venue" and the Top Five for "Best Place to Get Married."

