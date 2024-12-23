Cast & Creative Team Set for APPROPRIATE at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the San Diego premiere of Appropriate by Tony Award-winning playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Broadway’s Appropriate, off-Broadway’s Everybody, Gloria) and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (Broadway’s Thoughts of a Colored Man. Off-Broadway’s Sally & Tom). The comic drama, which is a searing and bitingly funny portrait of family, history, and legacy, plays on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park, from January 25 to February 23, 2025, with the official opening night on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The estranged siblings of the Lafayette family gather to settle their late father’s Arkansas estate. Amid the clutter they uncover a shocking relic, forcing them to confront long-buried secrets and decades of resentment. As tensions boil over and the cicadas roar, the family faces unsettling truths about their past and how it has shaped them.

“The Globe launches its 2025 season with one of the most exciting plays in recent memory,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “With Appropriate, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins reinvents the American family play even as he grapples with big questions of history and national identity. That he does this while delivering an evening of fierce laughter and theatrical thrills is a truly remarkable achievement. The very gifted director Steve H. Broadnax III, who makes his Globe debut, has gathered a powerhouse cast who will unleash the potent energy of this extraordinary play in a production Globe audiences are sure to embrace. I’m delighted to bring it, and these great artists, to San Diego.”

The cast of Appropriate includes Daniel Dale as Rhys (Y2K, CBS’ “Elsbeth”), Brynn Gauthier as River (Sketchbook Theatre’s Romeo+Juliet, NYU Grad Acting’s The Moors), Steve Kazee as Bo (Broadway’s Once – Tony Award, Grammy Award; Broadway’s Spamalot), Maggie Lacey as Toni (Broadway’s Dividing the Estate, Inherit the Wind), Serena Parrish as Cassie (Off-Broadway’s SuperYou, The Girl in Not Even the Good Things), Daniel Petzold as Franz (The Old Globe’s Measure for Measure, Off-Broadway’s Sally & Tom), Christopher Smyres as Ainsley (The Old Globe’s Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Coronado Playhouse’s Nine), Daniel Smyres as Ainsley (The Old Globe’s Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, San Diego Junior Theatre’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid), and Sarah Stiles as Rachael (Broadway’s Tootsie – Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations, Broadway’s Avenue Q).

Appropriate understudies include Dylan August, Madi Goff, Chris Hathaway, Conner Keef, Jonathan Lorenz, Wendy Waddell, and Shalyn Welch.

Also joining Jacobs-Jenkins and Broadnax as part of the creative team are Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Design); Celeste Jennings (Costume Design); Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Design); Curtis Craig (Sound Design); David Caparelliotis, CSA and Joe Gery/Caparelliotis Casting (Casting); and Norman Anthony Small (Production Stage Manager).

