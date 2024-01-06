Cast Announced For San Diego Premiere of THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at CCAE Theatricals

The Tony award-winning play based on the best-selling novel, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, will play the Center Theatre at The California Center for the Arts, Escondido from February 16 to March 3, 2024. CCAE Theatricals has announced the cast and creative team for the San Diego premiere of Curious Incident, based on the best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, adapted for the stage by Simon Stephens and directed by J. Scott Lapp (Witnesses, 2022 Craig Noel Award for Outstanding New Musical & Direction). Tickets are on sale now and are priced $35-$85. To purchase by phone, call (442) 304-0500, Ext. 1 or visit us online at www.theatricals.org.

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain and is very gifted at math. He is exceptionally intelligent, but unfortunately ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing the neighbor's dog, Christopher is determined to identify the culprit in true Sherlock Holmes style, which leads him on a thrilling journey across London that will change his life forever.

Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp said, 'When I first saw this show on Broadway in 2015 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, I was overwhelmed with emotion and sat quietly in awe of the transformational story I just witnessed. It was a story of love, family and bravery in the most unlikely of environments. It's part mystery story, part family drama, part young-adult adventure tale - but mostly it's a demonstration of the power of theater to tell incredible stories. After directing the show in Michigan at Farmers Alley in the Spring of 2019, I've been waiting for the right opportunity to bring the show to my hometown. To my surprise, I discovered that Curious Incident had never played San Diego, and we had this incredible opportunity to introduce this piece to our region. It is storytelling at its finest and a remarkable work of theatre that resonates with young and old.'

The San Diego premiere will be directed by J. Scott Lapp (Witnesses, West End's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde) with choreography by Natalie Iscovich (Witnesses, National Tour of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, LA Opera's Macbeth) and Original Music by Maxwell Transue (BeMoving, Kaufman School of Dance, Bret Easterling, Jermaine Spivey, Spenser Theberge, Robert Bruce Hope, and The Kusanagi Sisters).

The San Diego Premiere cast will star Daniel Patrick Russell* (Broadway's Revival of The Music Man, Steven Spielberg's Film West Side Story, Australian & US Tours of Billy Elliot the Musical, Fosse/Verdon, and Live on the 75th Annual Tony Awards) as Christopher Boone; Allison Spratt Pearce (Broadway's Curtains, Good Vibrations, Cry Baby; Off-Broadway: Enter Laughing; Come From Away, Sideways, Love All (La Jolla Playhouse); Emma, As You Like It (The Old Globe) as Siobhan; Nathan Madden* (Twyla Tharp's national tour of Come Fly Away; Broadway's Chicago, An American In Paris and Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler) as Ed Boone; Regina Fernandez* (The Comedy of Errors at Orlando Shakespeare, A Christmas Carol at Ensemble Theatre SB, Peter and the Starcatcher at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Ayah in The Secret Garden at the Denver Center) as Judy; Berto Fernandez (Evita, La Cage Aux Folles, Rock of Ages (Cygnet Theatre); How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (The Old Globe); Head Over Heels (Diversionary Theatre) as Roger Shears & Others; Melissa Fernandes (Regional: Sierra Rep: Little Shop of Horrors; La Jolla Playhouse: Harmony; San Diego Theatre: Present Laughter, On The 20th Century, The Whale, Assassins, Company, Little Shop of Horrors, Cabaret, A Little Night Music) as Mrs. Shears & Others; Christine Hewitt (The Old Globe's Cabaret, Broadway National Tour: Sunset Boulevard, Eleanor: An American Love Story (Ford's Theatre, Washington DC), Sister Mary Amnesia in Nunsense (Actors Theatre of Louisville) as Mrs. Alexander & Others; Dallas McLaughlin (Merchant of Venice at Lincoln Center, NYC), The Ferryman at New Village Arts, Jesus Christ Superstar at Moonlight Amphitheater, Jurassic Park: The Musical at Upright Citizens Brigade NY/LA) as Reverend Peters & Others; Drew Bradford (Diana at the La Jolla Playhouse; Cinderella, A Chorus Line, Peter Pan, Mary Poppins at Moonlight; Plaid Tidings at SDMT) as Mr. Thompson & Others; Leianna Weaver (The Wizard of Oz at Musical Theatre West, Spring Awakening with East West Players, and Qing in the concert of the new musical Noble Family (McCoy Rigby Entertainment) as No. 40 & Others; Melissa Glasgow (Peter Pan at McCoy Rigby, The Little Mermaid (touring), and Steel Pier at SDSU) as Female Swing; Tanner Vydos (A Christmas Carol at Cygnet Theatre, Into The Woods at New Village Arts, Beauty & The Beast and West Side Story at Pechanga Casino & Resort) as Male Swing. *All appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity.

CCAE Theatricals will offer two sensory-friendly performances of Curious Incident on Friday, February 23rd at 7:30p and Saturday, March 2nd at 2p. This family-friendly performance welcomes individuals with sensory needs, including those who are on the autism spectrum or those needing a more relaxed theatre experience. The production and theater environment will be altered, including modifications to sound and lighting, and audience members will be invited to enter and exit as needed during the performance. A sectioned off, quiet space will be available in the lobby for those needing to step out of the house during the performance.

The design and creative team, includes J. Scott Lapp, director; Natalie Iscovich, choreographer; Maxwell Transue, Music Composer; Caitlin Muelder, dialect coach; Matthew Herman, scenic design; Mike Billings, lighting design; Blake McCarty, Projection Design; Janet Pitcher, costume design; Jon Fredette, sound design; Peter Herman, hair & wig design; Holly Lapp, props master; Kate Thorvick, assistant stage manager; Phil Gold*, production stage manager; Aaron Rumley, Production Manager; and Lindsay Brooks, casting.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Directed by J. Scott Lapp

February 16 - March 3, 2024

Center Theater at California Center for the Arts, Escondido

340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025

Tickets: $35 - $85 | Military/Senior (65+) Discount - 10% off

Preview Performance: February 17 at 7:30p

Evening Performances: Thursdays-Saturdays, February 23/24/26/29, March 1/2 at 7:30p

Matinee Performances: Saturdays-Sundays, February 18/24/25, March 2/3 at 2p



About CCAE Theatricals

CCAE Theatricals celebrates the human connection through theatre and education by sharing stories that illuminate the individual experience and cultivate a collective voice.

TICKETS: 442.304.0500 Ext. 1; Box Office: 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025