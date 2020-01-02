Cast And Creative Team Announced For Diversionary's World Premiere Of A KIND OF WEATHER

When Kid's grieving father pops up at his Brooklyn doorstep and asks to move in, it kinda puts a cramp in his sex life. Not to mention the completion of his memoir about his gender transition. As he struggles to keep his professional and romantic deadlines, revelations about his family history begin to subvert his own narrative. A hilarious, time-jumping, tragi-comedy exploring gender identity and its effect on family, A Kind of Weather is about learning to be who you already are.

About producing this World Premiere at Diversionary, Executive Artistic Director, Matt M. Morrow says, "Sylvan's voice is one that I've admired for a long, long time, and it gives me great joy to give his beautiful, hilarious, and poignant new play its first production. His point of view on the father-son dynamic, and how gender informs relationships is absolutely thrilling. I'm grateful to have Bea Basso's keen and sensitive vision to bring this World Premiere to life!"



Director, Bea Basso says about working on the World Premeire of the show, "I am honored to help imagine Sylvan Oswald's A KIND OF WEATHER in its incarnation at Diversionary. Sylvan's play imagines intimacy with oneself and with others as a shifting, subtle, overwhelming, and ever-changing "kind of weather." I look forward to sharing this world that switches theatrical modalities and moves curvaceously in time and space. And it will be a pleasure to make this work with Diversionary, a space that is that welcome combination of rigorous and kind."

More information can be found at: https://www.diversionary.org/akindofweather/.





