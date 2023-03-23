Casa Romantica Debuts Spring Celtic Festival Celebrating Irish and Scottish Culture

Experience a taste of art, culture, and the beauty of the Emerald Isles right here in Southern California! Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, Orange County's major cultural institution and arts destination, will present its first-ever Celtic Spring Festival. Experience the rich culture and history of Ireland and Scotland first-hand through an array of authentic activities, live music, special concerts and performances, traditional drinks, and more in honor of Celtic culture, April 26 - April 30, 2023.

The 5-day festival will include both daytime and special evening events surrounding the culture of the enchanted isles. Kids and kids-at-heart can enjoy a daily Celtic Flowers Scavenger Hunt, a Celtic knot craft, special performances, and more during daily general admission. Twilight events will see multiple live concerts, a Celtic tasting garden, and more. Don't miss any of the fun with a Celtic Spring Festival Pass, a $100 USD ticket that grants access to every fun-filled festivity during the festival. Limited quantities are available.

Kick-off Casa Romantica's Celtic Spring Festival at a live concert during sunset with Music of the Emerald Isles: from Joyce to Enya, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. The performance will see an evening of Celtic classics and contemporary favorites sung by Andrea Zomorodian and Dermot Kiernan of the award-winning LA Master Chorale. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here: casaromantica.org/events/music-of-the-emerald-isles/

Perfect for "Thirsty Thursday," those looking for a fun night out in San Clemente can enjoy the Celtic Tasting Garden (21+) starting at 6 p.m. on April 27. Alcohol aficionados will taste different alcoholic beverages inspired by Celtic traditions and explore Casa Romantica's grounds overlooking the San Clemente Pier during sunset hours. The garden will feature brews from southern California favorites Los Molinos Beer Company, Bottle Logic Brewing, and Golden Coast Mead. Tickets for the tasting are $25 at casaromantica.org/events/celtic-tasting-garden/.

Continue the fun with two special Casa Concerts! Start the day off right with a free cup of High Tide Coffee and a Coffee Concert with a performance by Irish Folk Duo Silk Button Butchers. When the sun sets, experience a world-renowned musician at the Eric Rigler: Celtic Music in Hollywood concert, where Hollywood's most recorded piper will perform iconic songs from his 30-year career in the film, television and recording industries including Titanic, Braveheart, and more. Seats are limited for this one-of-a-kind concert, and individual tickets are $50 at casaromantica.org/events/celtic-music-in-hollywood/.

On Saturday, April 29, families can enjoy a special performance of Once Upon a Time in Ireland, recommended for ages 10 and under. Irish dancer and storyteller Máire Clerkin will bring to life intriguing tales of fairy folk, giants, wise women, leprechauns, and supernatural creatures. Kids will discover the wonders of literature through this theatrical, interactive presentation of Ireland and its mythical, magical culture. RSVP here: casaromantica.org/events/once-upon-a-time-in-ireland/.

Wrapping up the festivities will be an afternoon with Sweetwater Creek Band on Sunday, April 30. The group will be performing Irish Folk Music outdoors in Casa Romantica's Redmond Family Amphitheater from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. during the center's public hours, closing out a week of exciting Celtic celebrations. This concert is included with general admission or as part of the Festival Pass: https://www.casaromantica.org/events/sweetwater-creek-band/

Casa Romantica's mission is to connect with the community through its events and experiences, the nonprofit center welcomes visitors of all ages with unique themes and activities to celebrate the diverse cultures of Southern California. To purchase a Celtic Spring Festival pass, see a full lineup of events, or learn more, please visit casaromantica.org/events/celtic-spring-festival/.

To learn more about the cultural center and arts destination, the history of the estate, or plan a trip, please visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC.