CRSSD Festival Announces 2022 Fall Edition Lineup

Today, CRSSD Festival has announced the initial artist lineup for its Fall 2022 edition taking place on September 24 and 25. Located at the scenic Waterfront Park in downtown San Diego, the two day city-center festival will showcase the best and brightest in electronic music with a focus on house, techno, and eclectic live acts.

Making its first full biannual return since 2019 and following up on its Spring 2022 edition, CRSSD's dedicated base of attendees will again convene at Waterfront Park to experience three stages offering their own unique soundtrack. Music lovers can explore the safe haven provided by Waterfront Park's heavenly view of downtown San Diego along the Pacific Ocean, complete with unmatched sunset views, splash-friendly fountains, and grassy lawns.

CRSSD continues to deliver on its promise of bringing forward-thinking and world-class artist lineups to the West Coast, once again welcoming all strains of global talent along with next generation risers.

The Ocean view stage will host CRSSD's live performers with a focus on crossover dance talent. This year's lineup is headed by electronic superduo Duck Sauce - composed of legendary DJ and producers A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, innovative genre-crossing beatmaker and superproducer Jamie xx, heartfelt Canadian composer and recording artist Caribou, and UK singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fred again... Billing continues with electronic R&B live duo DRAMA, German supergroup Moderat formed by members of Apparat and Modeselektor, French pop and Nu-disco band L'Impératrice, and KUU - the supergroup of Alex Metric, Riton, and Shungudzo.

All dynamics of house will be on display at The Palms, led by globally recognized Ukranian production duo ARTBAT, Australian tech house king Dom Dolla, UK mainstage originator Fatboy Slim, Area10 label boss and tastemaker DJ/producer MK, and groove-driven house artist Sonny Fodera. A DJ set from world-renowned hybrid live and electronic duo The Avalanches, the modern house flavors of Wax Motif, indie electronic icon and former member of The xx Romy, in-demand collaborator and tech house favorite Biscits, and London-based DJ and producer Deeper Purpose are among the highlights as well.

CRSSD's commitment to pushing top tier techno acts this fall continues as they invite one of the genre's most influential figures, ENTER icon and minimal techno pioneer Richie Hawtin to the City Steps. The stage's four on the floor legacy continues with legendary Cocoon founder and special guest Sven Väth, in-demand Italian headliner Joseph Capriati, genre super-player Reinier Zonneveld, the iconic deadmau5's Testpilot alter-ego, a live set by heavy-hitting German producer and Herzblut Recordings owner Stephan Bodzin, new wave industrial techno artist VTSS, and BBC R1's next gen champion Jaguar.

The CRSSD experience extends beyond the stages, with fans able to enjoy craft food and cocktails from a variety of vendors, go for a dig at the CRSSD record shop in partnership with LA's Stellar Remnant, experiment with new gear with a chance to meet the lineup's artists at the Tech Center, or explore all Downtown San Diego has to offer before and after the show.

CRSSD will also host After Dark programming across the city in San Diego venues with more names to be announced.

CRSSD is a 21+ festival.

CRSSD Fall 2022 Lineup (A-Z):

ARTBAT

Biscits

Cannons

Caribou

Chloé Robinson

Deeper Purpose

Dom Dolla

DRAMA

Duck Sauce

Elder Island

Fatboy Slim

Franky Wah

Fred again..

Godford

I. Jordan

Jaguar

Jamie xx

Joseph Capriati

KUU

L'Impératrice

Lewis OfMan

Marcel Dettmann

MK

Mochakk

Moderat

Ms. Mada

Orbital

Reinier Zonneveld live

Richie Hawtin

Romy

Sarah Story

Sonny Fodera

Stephan Bodzin live

Stephan Jolk

Sven Väth

Testpilot

The Avalanches (DJ Set)

Tibasko

VTSS

Wax Motif