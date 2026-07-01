CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY to Make San Diego Regional Premiere at Moonlight Amphitheatre

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Moonlight Stage Productions, the resident theatre company at the City of Vista's Moonlight Amphitheatre, will continue its 45th Anniversary Season with the San Diego Regional Premiere production of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY with performances from July 8-25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $21-$71 with discounts for seniors, students, and military, and may be purchased online or at the VisTix box office by calling (760) 724-2110.

Experience the magic of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, a fun-filled Broadway musical for audiences of all ages. Based on Roald Dahl's beloved novel, the production features an original score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) with a book by David Greig. The show features favorite songs from the classic film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," "I've Got a Golden Ticket," and "The Oompa Loompa Song." Join young Charlie Bucket and the mysterious chocolatier Willy Wonka on an unforgettable journey through a world of imagination, adventure, and sweet surprises.

Cast: Josh Adamson as Willy Wonka, Steve Gunderson as Grandpa Joe, Katie Sapper as Mrs. Bucket, Eileen Bowman as Mrs. Teavee, Riley Campen as Violet Beauregarde, Colette Coogan as Veruca Salt, Johnny Fletcher as Mr. Salt, Melinda Gilb as Mrs. Gloop, Andrew Gorman as Mike Teavee, Jacob Isaac Peterson as Augustus Gloop, E.Y. Washington as Mr. Beauregarde, and Aiden Granum as Charlie.

Company: Laura Bueno, Kaia Bugler, Danielle Caha, Wes Dameron, Brice Daniel, Ariel Belle Goggins, Shirley Johnston, Becca Lind, Sarah Morgan, Greg Nicholas, Gabrielle Paul, Melvin Matthew Pluciennik, Andy Ben Reynolds, Aaron Stewart, Susanna Vaughan, Debra Wanger, Nicole Warkentien, Erica Marie Weisz, and Myles Williamson.

Creative team: Steven Glaudini, Director; Katie Banville, Choreographer; Tamara Paige, Music Director & Conductor; Andrew Hammer, Scenic Designer; Jennifer Edwards, Lighting Designer; Pippin Calame, Costume Designer; Jim Zadai, Sound Design; Blake McCarty, Video Designer; Peter Herman, Wig & Hair Designer; Chaunsa Oyos and Rogelio Rosales, Properties Designers; Susanna Vaughan, Associate Choreographer & Dance Captain; Michelle Gray, Associate Music Director; and Stanley D. Cohen, Stage Manager.

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