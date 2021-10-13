CCAE Theatricals Announces Cast & Creative Team Of JOSEPH In Concert

California Center for the Arts, Escondido Theatricals presents its inaugural main stage engagement of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - In Concert. Based on the story of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis, the show has lyrics by Tim Rice with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The show is directed by CCAE Theatricals Artistic Director J Scott Lapp and runs in the Center Theater November 5, 6 and 7, 2021.Tickets are available now at artcenter.org or by calling 800.988.4253.

This rock-concert staging, featuring an incredible cast of 19 in beautifully vibrant costumes, backed by a 15-piece band on stage, with scenic projections, tells the story about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel's favorite son through the original musical's unforgettable songs including "Go, Go Go Joseph," "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door To Me."

"Since coming on board at the Center, J. Scott Lapp and I have continually explored ways to pivot during these unprecedented times." said CCAE Theatricals' Managing Producer Jordan Beck. "From producing multiple drive-in productions at Cal State San Marcos to creating the highly successful Cabaret in the Courtyard series, we have found new and exciting ways to reach our audiences, while maintaining a Covid-safe environment for both our patrons and artists. We are thrilled to finally be onstage in front of a live audience with our first full musical production as CCAE Theatricals!"

"Over the past 18 months during the pandemic and our industry's total shutdown, the country and the world at large have gone thru a massive reckoning. Suddenly, there is new dialogue about equity, diversity and inclusion that should have been present all along," said Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp. "My intention with the casting of Joseph was to hold my colleagues and myself accountable as allies and to imagine ways in which we support and encourage artists of all identities, ethnicities, race and genders to have a seat at the table. As a professional in this field, it is vital to the heart of my (our) work that we develop skilled, ensemble-minded, brave, adventurous, socially-responsible, and empathetic artists that mirror the type of work we aim to produce on stage."

THE PLOT: Follow the journey of a dreamer. Joseph is one of the most enduring shows of all time and reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, the show follows the story of Jacob's favorite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.

THE CAST: The cast includes Christopher Mosley (Kinky Boots, Disney's the Little Mermaid, Cry Baby) as "Joseph," Erika Osuna (Republic of Music, Legoland) as "Narrator," Grandison M. Phelps III (Carousel, Camelot, Fences, King Headley II To Kill a Mockingbird) as "Jacob," and Eboni Muse (Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, Beehive the 60's Musical) as "Pharaoh."

The cast is rounded out by Luke H. Jacobs as "Reuben", Jessica Mason as "Simeon", John W. Wells III as "Levi", Bryan Barbarin as "Judah", Kevin "Blax" Burroughs as "Dan/Butler", Amy Smith as "Napthali", Ethan Park as "Gad/Potiphar", Erin Vanderhyde as "Asher/Baker", Megan Carmitchel as "Isaachar/Rachel", Ariana Ramirez as "Zebulan/Potiphars Wife" and Jaylen Baham as "Benjamin". The cast also includes Amy Oliverio, Tamara Sofia Rodriguez Mehl, Alexa Querin and Cassandra Bleher as ensemble/pit singers.

THE TEAM: Directed by Artistic Director J. Scott Lapp who returns to Southern California after serving as the Associate Director on The Prince of Egypt currently playing on the West End. The creative team for Joseph includes musical direction by JD Dumas, choreography by Jill Gorrie Rovatsos, scenic design by Matthew Herman, costume design by Janet Pitcher, lighting design by Zach Simons, projection design by Patrick Gates, and sound design by Brandon Boomizad. The Covid Compliance Office is Olivia Pence and Diane David is the production stage manager.

The mission of CCAE Theatricals is to preserve, strengthen, and advance Musical Theater as a social and cultural platform by nurturing compelling, high-caliber theatrical artistry. As both a laboratory for theatrical exploration and a producer of plays that expand the boundaries of theatrical form, we support innovative projects that are aesthetically, thematically, and methodologically diverse for diverse audiences.