CCAE Theatricals Announces 2022/23 Main Stage Season Featuring 3 Musicals, 2 Concert Productions & More

CCAE Theatricals, the new in-house theatrical arm of the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, has announced its 2022/23 season, featuring 3 Main Stage musicals, 2 Concert Productions and a developmental reading.

The 22/23 Season kicks off this Fall with Ain't Misbehavin'. The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s comes to life in this three-time Tony Award-winning musical directed by Ken Page. Journey through the timeless music of Thomas "Fats" Waller. With music by Thomas "Fats" Waller, the original production is conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. & Murray Horwitz. Ain't Misbehavin' opens their Season and runs September 23 - October 8, 2022.

In December, they will bring back A Big Band Christmas, this swingin' jazz performance drew crowds when they premiered it at the Drive-In! The show features a stellar cast of vocalists, The D. Ben-jamin' Big Band Orchestra, swing dancers and new arrangements of your favorite Christmas classics! 3 performances only, December 22 - 23, 2022!

In February, their annual celebration of Motown; The Music that Changed America returns again to combine first class music with outstanding performers and an amazing band featuring the D. Ben-Jamin' Horns. If you haven't joined them for a night of Motown, be sure to put this one of your calendar for 2023 - four performances, February 3-5, 2023.

In early 2023, they will present one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time - Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece, Sunday in the Park with George. Sunday follows painter Georges Seurat in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. This musical won the Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Join them February 17 - March 5, 2023.

In the Spring, they will present a reading of a new musical in development that will be announced at a later time. The show will be workshopped here in April and they will continue to develop world premieres like their production of Witnesses last season! Get on the mailing list for a chance to be in the audience for this exclusive reading!

Finally, in the Summer of 2023, they will produce the World Premiere of Bottle Shock! The Musical by James D. Sasser and Charles Vincent Burwell, and directed by Artistic Director, J. Scott Lapp. It is based on the 2008 cult hit movie starring Alan Rickman and Bill Pullman. Bottle Shock! is the story of the early days of Napa Valley winemaking and the 1976 "Judgment of Paris" wine tasting, when for the first time, California wines beat the French in a blind tasting and history was upended. Bottle Shock, the musical is based on the 2008 film of the same name, with an original story by Ross Schwartz & Lanette Pabon and Jody Savin & Randall Miller, screenplay by Jody Savin, Randall Miller and Ross Schwartz. Bottle Shock! will close out their season and run July 7 - 23, 2023!

For more information regarding California Center for the Arts, Escondido and CCAE Theatricals, visit www.artcenter.org or call 1.800.988.4253 to reserve your seats today!