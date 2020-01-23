Broadway San Diego Announces New Season Lineup

Broadway San Diego ~ A Nederlander Presentation has announced that this season, San Diego will be home to Broadway's most talked about productions and biggest winners at last year's Tony Awards, coming straight from New York to the San Diego Civic Theatre, and sponsored by San Diego County Credit Union.

The 2020-2021 season begins this Fall with Grammy & Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT. Next up is the Diane Paulus directed pre-Broadway run of the American classic, 1776. Followed by HADESTOWN, a haunting and hopeful journey to the underworld and back - earning eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. San Diego welcomes the Tony Award-winning musical, THE CHER SHOW honoring six decades of stardom told through 35 smash hits, before the premiere of two major screen-to-stage productions, the fan-favorite musical comedy that's "even funnier than the movie" (New York Post), TOOTSIE, and one of Hollywood's most beloved stories, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. And finally, Aaron Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, directed by Bartlett Sher, based on Harper Lee's Pulitzer prizewinning masterwork.

"We are thrilled to start the new year by announcing another exciting line up of shows for our 20-21 Season," said Vanessa Davis, General Manager of Broadway San Diego. "We have everything from the shows currently still playing on Broadway, fresh national tours, and returning San Diego audience favorites. The road from Broadway to San Diego is shorter than ever, and that has everything to do with the incredible support of our audiences, our sponsors, and the trust we've earned in our community."

7-show season packages start at $313. Season Tickets are the only way to guarantee seeing all seven shows.

Become a Season Ticket Holder: Visit http://www.broadwaysd.com/ or call (888) 937-8995 (weekdays 10 AM -5 PM)





