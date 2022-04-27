Big Fun In Store For Museum Members As THE BIG EXCHANGE Returns To San Diego County, May 1 - 18

The San Diego Museum Council announced the return of its popular Big Exchange program, which offers free reciprocal admission for a limited time to members of 40+ cultural destinations all around San Diego County, including museums, gardens, historic sites, zoo/aquariums and more. The program runs from May 1 to May 18, which is International Museum Day.

"Museum memberships are a great way to enjoy year-round access to San Diego's world-class cultural institutions," said Bob Lehman, executive director of the San Diego Museum Council. "The Big Exchange boosts those membership benefits even further, providing a fun opportunity to 'test drive' other destinations all over the county and find a new favorite. San Diego really is a cultural playground, and we hope people will take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore and have fun - at no cost."

How It Works: During the Big Exchange, members of any of the participating organizations (see list below) can simply head to another participating museum and show their membership card for complimentary reciprocal admission.

Tip:

Not yet a museum member? Contact your favorite museum to join today and ask for a temporary Big

Exchange Membership Card to visit other participating sites.

Each membership is reciprocal per guest or membership status. For example, a single membership would enjoy a similar access for one attendee at a participating museum. A family membership might enjoy entrance for up to four guests at another participating museum.

Note: The Balboa Park Explorer Pass or Go San Diego Card will not be accepted as part of this program.

Reciprocal admission requires proof of current membership from one of the participating museums.

The Big Exchange has seen tremendous growth since it began in 2016, with more than 13,600 museum members in San Diego taking advantage of the program in 2019. The program was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.