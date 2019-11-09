BWW Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe

Mischief and mayhem are always a solid base for a comedy, and TWELFTH NIGHT at The Old Globe through November 10th offers plenty of laughs, with a side helping of lords and ladies looking for love that makes for a very enjoyable night at the theatre.

Meanwhile, in the realm of the lords and ladies, Viola (Bibi Mama) finds herself shipwrecked on the island of Illyria, and become separated from her twin brother Sebastian (Ramon Burris). Olivia dons a disguise as a boy named Cesario (as you do) and becomes a page in the service of Orsino, the Duke (Claire Simba).

Orsino is in love with Olivia (Hallie Peterson), but Olivia is in mourning for her father and brother, and proving to be more resistant to Orsino's wooing than was anticipated. Orsino send Viola as Cesario to Olivia's to deliver love letters. One thing leads to another and next thing you know Olivia is in love with Cesario (aka Viola), Viola is in love with Orsino. Add in some mistaken identities when Sebastian arrives in Illyria, and well you now the saying about the course of true love never running smooth.

Mostly, the credit of this comedic mischief (or the blame depending on how you look at it) are the trio of Sir Toby Belch (Christopher Cruz), Sir Andrew Aguecheek (Mason Conrad), and Feste the fool (Summer Broyhill). Technically, they are all part of the household of the grieving Olivia. There is a running feud between Belch and Olivia's steward Malvolio (Marco Antonio Vega) and this trio come up with an idea to make him think Olivia is secretly in love with him.

Olivia's maid Maria (Klarissa Marie Robles) joins in on the fun by writing a love letter from Olivia for Malvolio to find and promptly believes. Much to the amusement of the trio and the audience Malvolio starts to change his behavior and appearance to better embody the traits that were praised in this fictional letter to much hilarity.

Cruz and Conrad are very funny as Belch and Aguecheek, while Broyhill delivers not just jokes but some lovely musical moments as well.

Vega, as Malvolio is comical as the pompous servant but equally effecting when the end comes and everyone else gets their happily ever after and he does not.

Mama, Peterson, and Simba, all have strong scenes together have some strong scenes as Viola, and Orsino.

A part of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program TWELFTH NIGHT showcases these talented and funny performers.

TWELFTH NIGHT is playing through November 10th at The Old Globe. For show time and ticket information go to www.theoldglobe.org

