BWW Interview: The Old Globe and La Jolla Playhouse Excited to Participate in Upcoming BROADWAY AND BEYOND: ACCESS FOR STAGE MANAGERS OF COLOR Networking Event

If you are a stage manager, know a stage manager, or are interested in stage management, then the networking event BROADWAY & BEYOND: ACCESS FOR STAGE MANAGERS OF COLOR is something you won't want to miss. This event is continuing the mission of Broadway and Beyond to provide opportunity, education, and vital industry connections for stage managers of color. From New York to San Diego, and even the open sea there are amazing theatres and companies that are participating in this event which will be held virtually on Monday, January 24 from 6:00-8:30pm EST.

San Diego is home to two regional theatres that are participating in the event, The Old Globe and The La Jolla Playhouse. Both theatres are thrilled to join a networking event that will be connecting professionals from around the world to learn more and help them continue to grow and thrive in their careers.

"Broadway & Beyond's mission is to provide opportunity and access to stage managers of color throughout the US. We are thrilled to have two of the west coast's most renowned theater companies, The Old Globe and La Jolla Playhouse, represented at our upcoming networking event and look forward to welcoming applicants who are interested in learning more about them, as well as the rest of our diverse lineup." - Broadway & Beyond Founders

Leila Knox, Associate Production Manager and Production Stage Manager at The Old Globe echos the love for the event that is focused on creating more opportunities in the arts. "The Old Globe is grateful to Broadway & Beyond for the outreach work they are doing in connecting employers with talented stage managers of color across the U.S. Through their networking events and job postings, we have been able to share opportunities to work at the Globe with a wider audience."

The event will be introduced by Tony Winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, before attendees with be broken out into résumés of all confirmed participants into break-out groups by specific category. The groups will be sorted into seven categories: Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional, Touring, and newly added this year the categories of Opera, Touring, Cruise Lines, and Events.

How to register for the event

Attendance is free, and candidates must register online at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com by 9:00pm EST on Tuesday, January 18 and participation will be capped at 80. To better facilitate the experience applicants are encouraged to pick their top four categories for the event and will be given access to at least three of their choices.

To learn more and register for the January 24 event, visit BroadwayBeyondAccess.com and connect with them on Facebook and Instagram @broadwayandbeyondaccess.

Photo Credit: Broadway and Beyond