BWW Feature: From radio plays to visits with Santa these San Diego theatres have something for everyone!

If you're looking for some jolly good cheer theatre options that offer something slightly different than the holiday classic and carol the Diversionary, New Village Arts, The Old Globe, Moonlight Theatre, and Starlight Theatre have some fun options for you!

Diversionary Theatre presents A VERY SPECIAL DIVERSIONARY PANDEMIC CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR with comedians Jenn Harris and Isaac Oliver. Featuring special guests including Linda Libby, Bridget Everett, and MigguelAnggelo these two have no problem finding the humor in gingerbread house decorating, reenacting their favorite scenes from hallmark holiday movies, or even discussing how deeply invested San Diegans are in our sunsets. The comedic banter between friends goes perfectly with a drink in one hand. Filmed from the live performances on Dec 11th and 12th, the recorded show is available for streaming through December 31st. www.diversionary.org

New Village Arts presents HOLLY JOLLY CABARET, an online show filled with some past NVA performers including Natasha Baenisch, Chris Bona, Kevin "Blax" Burroughs , Jasmine January, and Patricia Jewel, with Music Direction by JD Dumas. Frankie Alicea-Ford is the host with the most and even provides a recipe for a sweet snack to enjoy along with the performances. You'll even hear the new song "Christmas Morn" from Home: 1222 OCEANFRONT a new production coming to their stage in 2021. Though filmed remotely, the sound quality is clear and the sound mixing is very smooth when combining harmonies on songs with multiple vocals filmed in their own locations. Available for streaming through December 31st. www.newvillagearts.org

The Old Globe brings the Dr. Seuss'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS; ON THE RADIO to your airwaves this Sunday, December 20th, and Thursday, December 24th with Broadway veteran Edward Watts returning as The Grinch. Everyone's favorite green grouch is free this year on KPBS Radio 89.5 FM, on the KPBS website and app, and on smart speakers!

The Old Globe also has a limited podcast series called GATHER ROUND! Which is available from December 20202 through January 2021 every two weeks. This production celebrates holiday traditions and rituals of communities through San Diego. It's a wonderful opportunity to experience people's stories, histories, and even recipes that help them celebrate winter in San Diego. You can find the podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. For more information on either the GRINCH or the podcast for to www.theoldglobe.org

Moonlight Theatre brings a classic radio play musical, MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET to your airwaves to help you celebrate the season. The talented cast of Cris O'Bryon, Eric Hellmers, Emma Nossal, Matthew Malecki, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Isabella Pruter, and Ralph Johnson brings this Kris Kringle story to life. You'll never look at a department store Santa again! Streaming through December 31st tickets and information on the radio play can be found at www.moonlightstage.com

Starlight Amphitheatre is a blast from the past, just in time for the holiday season with SANTA'S ZOOM ROOM from December 20th - 22nd from 5pm -8pm. Just because everyone has to stay 6 feet apart doesn't mean that children can't see Santa Clause! Thanks to Starlight family members can sign up for time slots for their kids to have a special visit with old saint Nick himself. This is part of the Save Starlight non-profit that is working with the city of San Diego on the restoration and re-activation of the historic Starlight Amphitheatre in Balboa Park. for more information and time slots go to www.savestarlight.org/santaszoomroom

Hopefully, these suggestions help keep your holiday merry and bright!

Photo Credit: New Village Arts