Arms Wide Open To Present Inclusive Production Of TARZAN, BEAT OF THE JUNGLE

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Arms Wide Open has announced their upcoming production of TARZAN, Beat of the Jungle running at Mt. Helix Amphitheatre this summer. Arms Wide Open is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with special needs by fostering caring social environments and creating opportunities for recreation and participation in the performing arts.

The production is directed and choreographed by Christopher Rubio, with musical direction by Terry Hendricks and production management by Yvonne Rubio.

Tarzan, Beat of the Jungle follows a young boy raised in the jungle by gorillas, who grapples with his identity. When a human expedition arrives, he faces a life-altering encounter, torn between his animal upbringing and his human heart. This electrifying production will take audiences on a rhythmic journey through the heart of the jungle—where every beat tells a story. Featuring live percussion, mesmerizing dance, and vibrant singing, this spectacular show celebrates the power of music, movement, and community.

Artistic Director of Arms Wide Open and Director of Tarzan, Chris Rubio, shared “We are beyond excited to be bringing Tarzan, Beat of the Jungle to Mt. Helix Amphitheatre. The space has gone unused for 10 years - and it really is a spectacular place to share live musical theatre. I grew up in East County - with incredible experiences volunteering and performing on Mt. Helix. Part of my dream has always been to bring that magic back to the hill. Arms Wide Open’s team of Tarzan, Beat of the Jungle is doing just that!”

Rubio continued “Tarzan is a production from our Inspire program. This program offers an opportunity for individuals who are especially talented and looking for more challenging performance experiences. Designed for people with and without disabilities, Inspire gives each participant the chance to learn from others who share the same love of performance and who can offer valuable life lessons. This talented cast of 71 performers includes our actors with special needs combining their talents to work alongside neurotypical performers from the theatre community. We’ve spent a lot of time rebuilding the space on Mt. Helix and working with our artistic team. We can’t wait to share this story with the community.”

The cast includes: Acacia Bass, Adri Hasten, Alyssa Bass, Jordan Pierce, Amy Perkins Avnet, Anthony Romero, Audrey Morfitt, Bryce Johnson, Caleb Norling, Cameron Walker, Carlos Tinajero, Ceinna Wolters, Claire Arnold, Claudia Dyson-Hightower, Cory McGranahan, Daniel Long, Daniel Rodriguez, Desmond Slattery, Doug Nau, Emiliano Miller, Emily Langteau, Emily Wolford, Emmett Stevers, Ethan Sipes, Evan Duhamel, Faith Davies, Gigi Kent, Gracie Wyse, Hunter Martinez, Jack Bailey, Jaelyn Hasten, James Palmer, Jasper Giglio, Jay King, John Fotiou, John Phipps, Jonathan Albert, Jordan Spencer, Joye Arway, Kaia Fuhrmann, Katelyn Bartolone, Kelli Pinciotti, Kevin Hay, Kristen Rodriguez, Kylee Jones, Lenny Morris, Lisa Spencer, Maddie Hay-Rubio, Marco Puente, Matthew Soares, Mazi Berryhill, Merrin Pineda, Michael Soares, Molly Lerma, Mya Williams, Mycah Duhamel, Nate Lubsen, Olivia Pietila, Parker Rebold, Quinten Giglio, Reagan Warrick, Richie Green, Sailor Kauffman, Sebastian Cuadra, Shannan Rebold, Sharon Hickey, Stephen Albert, Sutton Rebold, Vincent Lubo, Vinny Bartolone and Vinny Bartolone Jr.

The tech team includes: Kristie Jacobson as QLab Operator, Alex Bellafaire as Sound/Tech Manager, Layla Esparza as Lighting Designer and Jarrod Belprez as Lighting Operator.

The backstage team includes: Keith Spencer, Tim Morfitt, Jim Arnold, Scott Spencer, Brian Spencer, Jeff Davies, Temre Phipps and Patti Long.

Performances take place from July 17th - August 2nd, 2026 at 7pm Thursdays-Sundays. Audiences can expect a performance complete with LED screens, creative percussion, stilts and trampolines! Tickets can be purchased at the Arms Wide Open website.

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