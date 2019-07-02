Annual OUT ON A LIMB New Play Festival Announced At SRT

Scripps Ranch Theatre, located on the campus of Alliant International University, presents the 8th annual Out on a Limb. This play festival is comprised of six 10-minute new plays by coast-to-coast playwrights - featuring some of San Diego's top talent.

OOAL is designed to create and stage new one-act plays and engage playwrights. OOAL celebrates diversity while entertaining and expanding the horizons of patrons and contributing to the cultural and economic growth of the community. This year's festival runs from July 12-21. Audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite new play and the top three playwrights will receive a cash prize.

2019 Playwrights include Jaisey Bates, Phil Darg, Oded Gross, Tori King Rice, Larry Rinkel and Peter J. Stavros

2019 Directors include Leigh Akin, James P. Darvas, Kristen FOgle, Colette Victoria Hamilton, Hannah Logan and Adam Parker

2019 Performers include Angel Berlanga, Emily Candia, Gina Maria Cioffi, Edgar Diaz-Gutierrez, Aaron Lugo, Natalia Maggio, Allison McDonald, Sophia Oberg, Wilfred Paloma, Andrew Dean Pearson, Ruth Carlson Russell, Tara Sampson, Anna Sandor and Marc Sylwestrzak

2019 Out On A Limb lineup:

Produced by Charles Peters

ROCKPAPERWORLD by Jaisey Bates

is a spoken word play in two scenes. The first scene, TODAY, focuses on school shootings and gun violence in America, and the second, TOMORROW, looks down at a dying planet from the perspective of the three star sisters of the Pleiades star cluster.

Directed by Colette Victoria Hamilton, the cast includes Natalia Maggio, Sophia Oberg, Gina Maria Cioffi and Angel Berlanga

THE HUNT(s) by Tori King Rice

A young successful lawyer returns home to rural Indiana, hoping to address concerns for her mothers mental health, and finds that the problem is of much bigger, more mythic than she could have imagined. This beautifully simple, two-woman play is written by San Diego's very own Tori King Rice.

Directed by Leigh Akin, the cast includes Anna Sandor and Ruth Carlson Russell

A SEMICOLON IS A DOUBLE by Larry Rinkel

is about two seemingly different high school boys who bond over grammar and each share the secret they've been hiding.

Directed by Kristen FOgle, the cast includes Andrew Dean Pearson and Wilfred Paloma

SQUIRRELS IN A KNOTHOLE by Peter J. Stavros

is an existential scamper examining the vapid minutiae of Corporate America seen through the nutty perspective of some disgruntled squirrels that aren't too dissimilar from the humans they scrutinize.

Directed by Adam Parker, the cast includes Emily Candia, Edgar Diaz-Gutierrez and Marc Sylwestrzak

SEVERANCE by Phil Darg

When job security is more important than self respect.

Directed by James P. Darvas, the cast includes Aaron Lugo and Allison McDonald

STAIN by Oded Gross

Dave is trying to prepare for his Ku Klux Klan meeting. He is up for a promotion in the ranks and wants to make a good impression. Unfortunately, after his wife has a laundry mishap, his future in the Klan may be on the line. Stain is a funny look at some ridiculous points of view being proliferated in our country today.

Directed by Hannah Logan, the cast includes Marc Sylwestrzak and Tara Sampson

Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University. Out On A Limb: New Plays From America's Finest City runs from July 12th - 21st, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. To reserve best seats now, contact the box office at 858-578-7728. www.Scrippsranchtheatre.org Individual tickets are $20.





