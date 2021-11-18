Adam Gwon, Mindi Dickstein, Matt Gould & More Will Lend Music To WITNESSES Readings

J. Scott Lapp directs the industry readings of the new musical with a book by Robert L. Freedman on November 20th at 4pm and November 21st at 2pm at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

The cast includes Afra Sophia Tully, Austyn Myers, Madeleine Green, Kai Rosales and Michael Riskin as the five diarists. Joseph Bricker, Katherine Paladichuk and Valerie Slocomb round out the ensemble.

This new musical tells the real-life story of five teenagers who were killed in the Holocaust. Through an intricate weaving of lyrics and text pulled straight from the diaries, this collection of songs written by these incredible artists encompass the day to day life of these remarkable children as the world starts to slowly crumble around them. These five stark accounts, set against a haunting, beautifully constructed song cycle, are a testament, and an inspiration to the best of the human soul. The songs are written by Carmel Dean and Mindi Dickstein, Adam Gwon, Jordan Beck and Gerald Sternbach, Matt Gould and Anna K. Jacobs. The book is written by Tony-Award winning writer Robert L. Freeman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder).

Director J. Scott Lapp leads a creative team that includes music director Gerald Sternbach, dramaturg & Jewish historian Raymond Zachary. Diane David stage manages, with casting for Witnesses by Lindsay Brooks.