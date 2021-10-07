A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return To San Diego at the Ritz Theater

The Ritz Theater will bring A CHRISTMAS CAROL back to the live stage, as a new holiday musical spectacle for the entire family to enjoy! Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous old miser who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others.

With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful "Merry Christmas" before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

This lively version features beautiful Victorian costumes, colorful sets, beautiful singing, and exuberant dancing. In the mix there are few surprises; as they use puppetry and magic to breathe fresh life into this classic fable. This is a show that should be seen live to fully appreciate it, and is geared for the whole family to enjoy together.

DETAILS:

WHAT: A CHRISTMAS CAROL musical

WHEN: 5 performances only!

Monday December 20, 2021 7:30pm, Tuesday December 21 2pm & 7:30pm,

Wednesday December 22 2 pm & 7:30pm

WHERE: THE RITZ THEATER 301 E. Grand Ave Escondido, CA 92025

HOW: COLABOARTS.ORG