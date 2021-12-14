3below Theaters and San Jose Playhouse Presents New York New Year's Eve Party

3Below Theaters & San Jose Playhouse presents New York New Year's Eve Party on Friday, December 31 at 6:00pm. The event takes place at 3Below Theaters & Café, 288 So. Second Street, San Jose, CA 95113.

Ring in the New Year (in New York Time) Games, Onstage fun and a presentation of Moulin Rouge: The Sing-along with post-show dessert buffet for adults. Includes a countdown to midnight...New York time. The party starts at 6:00pm so for those looking for a fun time without the late bedtime, we've got you covered with a New York 9:00 pm Countdown!

Free Validated Parking in City Parking Garage above the theater. (Corner of San Carlos and Second Streets in the San Jose arts District.) Lots of great attractions nearby...Christmas in the Park, Outdoor Ice Rink Under the Palms, Winter Wonderland, and lots of places to eat and drink.

Tickets: $40 at https://sanjoseplayhouse.org/ny-new-years-eve/

The New Year's Eve party starts at 6:00pm with super fun on-stage games for everyone to enjoy and prizes for the winners. Just before 7:00pm the Hit Movie Musical, MOULIN ROUGE THE SING-ALONG begins with audience participation, on-screen lyrics so you can-can-can sing along, and a fun pack of props to go along with the film. After the 2-hour movie the countdown to midnight begins...at New York time...before adjourning to the lobby for a dessert buffet with champagne and sparkling cider.