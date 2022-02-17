Undermain Theatre Presents WITHER GOEST THOU AMERICA:  A Festival of New American Play Readings

Undermain Theatre presents Whither Goest Thou America, its fourth series of readings of new American plays examining the American Landscape.

The Festival will feature readings by local playwrights, Parker Davis Gray, Erin Malone Turner, and Zander Pryor, along with Native American performance artist and activist Gregg Deal. Mr. Deal is the second recipient of The Katherine Owens/Undermain Theatre Fund for New Work and will close out the festival with his solo performance piece, The Punk Pan Indian Romantic Comedy. A selection of Mr. Deal's paintings and other work will be on display in our lobby as well.

The company has also announced its Spring Educational Workshop Series, starting with an Intimacy Workshop facilitated by Ashley White, March 8-10. We will then welcome Alondra Puentes, an Indigenous dance and performance artist, who will lead an Indigenous Dance Workshop right before Gregg Deal's performance piece so participants can attend both! The Workshop Series will conclude with an Embodied Creativity Workshop led by Justin Locklear. The workshops will take place in our additional space on the first floor of 3200 Main Street in room 1.3. More information to come!

Each week will present a new reading or performance, starting March 5th and running through March 27, 2021. The audience will get access to the writers in post-show discussions. Donors will enjoy exclusive benefits centered around the artists and readings.

Past festivals have brought the work of local writers Jonathan Norton and Blake Hackler and other American Playwrights such as David Rabe, Adrienne Kennedy, Barbara Hammond, Gordon Dahlquist, and Len Jenkin.

Live and streaming. Tickets are on sale now at www.undermain.org.