The Public Theater Of San Antonio Announces Summer Camp 2020

This summer, Public Prep is bringing the stage directly to YOU with online Summer Camp sessions through byPUBLICdemand! Each 5 day camp meets for 2 hours a day, culminating in a showcase you can invite your family and friends to attend virtually! All camps sessions are $50 per week.

Grades K through 8th will receive one hour of actor training and stage fundamentals daily, followed by an hour of play rehearsal. Grades K through 2nd will take to their imaginations to create their own characters and write their own play based on the chosen theme for that week. Grades 3rd through 5th and 6th through 8th will perform a staged reading of a published play. Grades 9 through 12 will focus on a different essential area of actor training each session.

For more details and to register your student visit our website---> http://www.thepublicsa.org/public-prep

GRADES K THROUGH 2

June 29th - July 3rd, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Adventure on the High Seas

July 13th - 17th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Mythical Mischief

July 27th - 31st, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - All About Animals

GRADES 3 THROUGH 5

June 29th - July 3rd, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook

July 13th - 17th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Charlotte's Web

July 27th - 31st,1:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Miss Nelson is Missing

GRADES 6 THROUGH 8

June 22nd - 26th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Future, Here

July 6th - 10th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - The Complete History of Theatre (Abridged)

July 20th - 24th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm -The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet

August 3rd - 7th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse

GRADES 9 THROUGH 12

Teen Workshop 1 - June 22nd - 26th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

One Minute Monologues

Teen Workshop 2 - July 6th - 10th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Sculpting a Scene

Teen Workshop 3 - July 20th - 24th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

The Art of Auditioning

Teen Workshop 4 - August 3rd - 7th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Acting a Song

