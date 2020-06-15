The Public Theater Of San Antonio Announces Summer Camp 2020
This summer, Public Prep is bringing the stage directly to YOU with online Summer Camp sessions through byPUBLICdemand! Each 5 day camp meets for 2 hours a day, culminating in a showcase you can invite your family and friends to attend virtually! All camps sessions are $50 per week.
Grades K through 8th will receive one hour of actor training and stage fundamentals daily, followed by an hour of play rehearsal. Grades K through 2nd will take to their imaginations to create their own characters and write their own play based on the chosen theme for that week. Grades 3rd through 5th and 6th through 8th will perform a staged reading of a published play. Grades 9 through 12 will focus on a different essential area of actor training each session.
For more details and to register your student visit our website---> http://www.thepublicsa.org/public-prep
GRADES K THROUGH 2
June 29th - July 3rd, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Adventure on the High Seas
July 13th - 17th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Mythical Mischief
July 27th - 31st, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - All About Animals
GRADES 3 THROUGH 5
June 29th - July 3rd, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook
July 13th - 17th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Charlotte's Web
July 27th - 31st,1:00 pm to 3:00 pm - Miss Nelson is Missing
GRADES 6 THROUGH 8
June 22nd - 26th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - Future, Here
July 6th - 10th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - The Complete History of Theatre (Abridged)
July 20th - 24th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm -The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet
August 3rd - 7th, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm - 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse
GRADES 9 THROUGH 12
Teen Workshop 1 - June 22nd - 26th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
One Minute Monologues
Teen Workshop 2 - July 6th - 10th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Sculpting a Scene
Teen Workshop 3 - July 20th - 24th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
The Art of Auditioning
Teen Workshop 4 - August 3rd - 7th, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Acting a Song