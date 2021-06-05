The Public Theater Of San Antonio Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Public Theater of San Antonio has announced the productions it will be producing in their upcoming 2021-2022 Season!

Check out the full lineup below:

Tick, Tick...BOOM!

The Russell Hill Rogers Theater

Sept 10 - Oct 17

Music, Book, and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles. (MTIshows.com)

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Plaid Tidings: Holiday Edition of Forever Plaid

Nov 19 - Dec 19



By Stewart Ross

Vocal and Musical Arrangements by James Raitt, Brad Ellis, Raymond Berg, and David Snyder

At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show - this time, featuring The Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the "Day-O" in Excelsis! (MTIshows.com)

35MM: A Musical Exhibition

Jan 14 - Feb 20

Music and Lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver

Based on Photographs by Matthew Murphy

Vocal Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ryan Scott Oliver

A picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre... This intricately woven collection of stories told through song re-imagines what the modern American musical can be. (ConcordTheatricals.com)

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

She Loves Me

Mar 25 - May 1



Book by Joe Masteroff

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and of all the twists and turns along the way! (MTIshows.com)

A Bronx Tale

May 20 - June 26

Book by Chazz Palminteri

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Based on the play by Chazz Palminteri

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. (BroadwayLicensing.com)

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Once On This Island

Jul 15 - Aug 21

Book and Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Based Upon the Novel "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy

Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death, the stakes being Ti Moune's life. When she pursues Daniel, who has returned to his people, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status. Her determination and capacity to love, though, is not enough to win Daniel's heart, and Ti Moune pays the ultimate price; but the gods turn Ti Moune into a tree that grows so strong and so tall, it breaks the wall that separates the societies and ultimately unites them. (MTIshows.com)

Ticket Information

A processing fee of $4.00 per ticket will be added to all transactions with the exception of Season Subscription redemption.

All discounted tickets require valid ID and cannot be mailed. All discounted tickets will be held at the Box Office for verification.

All ticket sales are final. No refunds. Exchanges may be made 48 hours prior to your show date. Exchanges after 48 hours are subject to a $3.00 exchange fee.

The Public Theater of San Antonio does not allow late seating. Seats not filled at curtain are considered forfeited.

Children under four years of age (including babes-in-arms) will not be admitted to the performance. Parents/guardians are encouraged to fully research all productions prior to attending a performance with young children.

*Unless stated otherwise by the theater (Example: Annie)

Ticket prices can be found on the website at www.thepublicsa.org

Season tickets will go on sale in late summer of 2021.