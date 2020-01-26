The Public Theater Announces 2020-21 Season

Here is the list of shows that The Public Theater of San Antonio will be producing in their upcoming 2020-2021 Season!

The Russell Hill Rogers Theater

Sept 11 - Oct 11 Something Rotten!

Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell

Conceived by Karey Kirkpatrick and Wayne Kirkpatrick

Co-Presented with Ballet San Antonio Musical

An energetic and outrageous musical farce! Nick and Nigel struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of William Shakespeare.

Nov 20 - Dec 20 Annie

Book by Thomas Meehan Music by Charles Strouse Lyrics by Martin Charnin

Original Broadway Production Directed by Martin Charnin Based on "Little Orphan Annie"

By Permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC

Musical

A Broadway blockbuster perfect for the holidays! Determined to find the parents who abandoned her, Annie escapes on an adventure through New York City. While charming her way into our hearts, she finds herself the perfect new family.

Jan 29 - Feb 21 Kinky Boots

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Original Broadway Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell

Based on the Mirimax motion picture Kinky Boots Written by Jeff Deane and Tim Firth

Musical

A winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score! With help from Lola, Charlie not only saves his shoe factory, he discovers his passion and learns that we have more in common than meets the eye.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Mar 26 - Apr 18 La Casa Azul

Music and Lyrics by Gregory Glade Lyrics by Kate Ayers

Musical

A new musical! Inspired by the life of Mexican artist Frida Khalo. Passion and pain are transformed into creativity and beauty as this story speaks to us about the strength, fragility, and the power of the human spirit.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

May 14 - June 6 A Bronx Tale The Musical

Book by Chazz Palminteri Music by Alan Menken Lyrics by Glenn Slater

Based on the play by Chazz Palminteri Musical

Jersey Boys meets West Side story! This streetwise musical takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else, family. *May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Jul 9 - Aug 8 Rock of Ages

Book by Chris D'Arienzo

Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ethan Popp

Musical

A rock musical like no other! Sherrie has stars in her eyes and Drew dreams of making it big. As this parody takes us down the Sunset Strip, music from the hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more will have you jamming out with your own personal air guitar.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Cellar Theater

Oct 16 - Nov 15 Boeing Boeing

By Marc Camoletti

Translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans

Play

A true classic door-slammer! Full of misadventures and mistaken identities, this farce tells the exploits of bachelor Bernard and his lovely female flight attendants.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Jan 1 - Jan 24 Last of The Boys

By Steven Dietz Play

A haunting play. This is a fierce, and at times funny, drama about a friendship that ends and a battle that doesn't. The ghosts that appear are in many ways permanent residents in the bodies and psyches of those who fought in the Vietnam War, as well as those who became its indirect casualties.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Feb 26 - Mar 21 Orphans

By Lyle Kessler

Play

A wonderful thriller filled with suspense. Two brothers, Phillip and Treat, deal with a mysteriously wealthy businessman who turns the tables on them, and in a strange, hilarious and moving way, becomes their long lost father figure.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Apr 23 - May 9 The Ladies Foursome

By Norm Foster Play

Hit the golf course in this must see comedy! During this outrageous round of golf, four women discuss life, love, men, sex, and careers. From the opening tee off to the touching final events we will learn the meaning of life-long bonds while finding new friendships.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Jun 17 - Jun 27 Fresh Ink New Works Fest

By Various Artists Plays

From the page to the stage...new plays hit The Cellar Theater for two weeks as we explore local, regional, and national work.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Aug 13 - Aug 29 References to Salvador Dali Make Me Hot

By Jose Rivera Play

A comedy-drama about marriage, sexuality, and war. Gabriela, the wife of career soldier Benito, dives into a surreal fantasy world during her husband's prolonged absences and imagines the mating rituals between a coyote and a cat.

*May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

The Bonham Exchange

Oct 23 - Oct 24 The Rocky Horror Picture Show

A story of creation, love, hate, sex and adventure! The story begins in Denton, Ohio as Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, after getting engaged, travel to see the man who began it, but wind up at the castle of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite alien from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy of Transylvania!

Ticket Information

A processing fee of $2 per ticket will be added to all transactions with the exception of Season Subscription redemption.

All discounted tickets require valid ID and cannot be mailed. All discounted tickets will be held at Will-Call for verification.

All ticket sales are final. No refunds. Exchanges may be made by 2:00 PM on the date of your reservation or by 2:00 PM on the preceding Saturday for a Sunday performance for a charge of $3.00 per ticket.

Will-Call tickets not picked up by 5 minutes prior to the start of the show will be released for sale.

The Public Theater of San Antonio does not allow late seating. Seats not filled at curtain are considered forfeited.

Children under four years of age (including babes-in-arms) will not be admitted to the performance. Parents/guardians are encouraged to fully research all productions prior to attending a performance with young children.

*Unless stated otherwise by the theater (Example: Annie)

Ticket Packages & Single Tickets

Ticket prices can be found on the website at www.thepublicsa.org

Current season members will be able to renew their season packages until April 1. General public season package sales will begin April 1.





