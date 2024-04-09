The Plano Symphony Orchestra Concludes Season With Vesselin Demirev

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Plano Symphony Orchestra Will Close its 41st Season, Out of this World, with a special concert welcoming back a familiar face. Former concertmaster Vesselin Demirev returns to the PSO stage in this spectacular finale, bringing his impeccable tone and musicianship to perform Sibelius’ Violin Concerto. The evening will also include Shostakovich’s landmark heroic period piece, his Symphony No. 5.

Music Director Héctor Guzmán states "On this, our grand finale concert, the PSO will perform two monumental works. The first, featuring our former concertmaster, Vesselin Demirev, is Jean Sibelius' violin concerto, considered by musicians and critics alike, as one of, if not THE most difficult concerto for violin ever written and yet, one full of beautiful and soaring melodies that stir the soul. The second epic work is the symphony No. 5 by Shostakovich. A piece of music that continues to evoke raw emotions even today. Written in a period of dramatic uneasiness at the height of the communist takeover in Russia, Shostakovich, fearing for his own life, penned a piece that seemed to appease the soviet authorities, but underneath, his genius allowed him to create a work that musically portrays both the struggle of his time, yet looking forward to the final victory of the human spirit.....I am sure we will be touched by these two masterpieces!!

Sponsored by HilltopSecurities, Grand Finale! A Virtuoso Showcase will be performed at Christ United Methodist Church (3101 Coit Road, Plano, TX 75075) at 8 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Tickets range in price from $27-$88 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org).

Vesselin Demirev has established himself as a violinist and artist of unique quality, known for his virtuosity, special sound, superb musicianship, and the integrity of his playing. Born in Varna, Bulgaria, he was introduced to the violin at age the age of three. His success started at age nine when he was chosen to perform in the “Georgi Kirkov” hall in Sofia, Bulgaria, participating in the opening and closing concerts of the First International Youth Assembly “Peace’s Flag.” At age 15, he won the 1st Prize and the Special Audience Award of the most prestigious National Competition in Bulgaria: the “Svetoslav Obretenov competition.” In 1988, he graduated from the Special School of Music “Dobri Hristov,” Varna, Bulgaria, in the class of Mrs. Anna Kovatcheva. From 1990 – 1992 Vesselin Demirev was the First Concertmaster of the New Symphony Orchestra in Sofia, Bulgaria. In 1992 he graduated with a master’s degree from the National Academy of Music “Pantcho Vladigerov”, Sofia, in the class of Prof. Dora Ivanova. The next year he was awarded a full scholarship for the Artist Certificate Program at Meadows School of the Arts, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, USA, in the studio of Dr. Eduard Schmieder.

From 1996 to 2006, Mr. Demirev taught violin, chamber music, and orchestral repertory classes at SMU in Dallas. From 1995 until 2010, Mr. Demirev was Concertmaster of the Plano Symphony Orchestra, Plano, USA. He has performed to critical acclaim with major orchestras and in numerous concerts and solo recitals, which have taken him to concert stages in Austria, Hungary, Holland, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Mexico, and the United States. Mr. Demirev has had the privilege to work with conductors Carlos Kalmar, Rossen Milanov, Hector Guzman, Victor Pablo Perez, Carlo Rizzi, Libor Pesek and more. He also worked with renowned violinists Mintcho Mintchev, Georgi Badev, Josif Radionov, Angel Stankov, Vesko Eshkenazy, Emanuel Borok, Herman Crebbers, Ifra Neaman, Jar Kless, Erick Friedman, Liviu Prunaru. Mr. Demirev has appeared live on numerous radio broadcasts, both in Europe and the USA. He has recordings under the Gasparo label in New York, Well Tempered in San Francisco and the Balkanton label in Sofia. From 2007 - 2009 Mr. Demirev was guest Concertmaster of the Orquesta Sinfonica de Galicia in La Coruna, Spain. Since January of 2010 he is 1st Concertmaster of the Aalborg Symphony Orchestra in Denmark. In addition, since January of 2018, Mr. Demirev is a frequent guest Concertmaster of the Orquesta Sinfonica del Teatro Real, in Madrid, Spain.

For more information about the PSO’s 2024/2025 Season, including subscription information, visit planosymphony.org.