The Classic Theatre Presents Unique Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is transporting audiences to the Victorian Era when Charles Dickens roamed the earth during their production of A Christmas Carol. This one-man play, adapted by Greg Oliver Bodine, is based on the Novella by Charles Dickens and includes all of the characters audiences know and love inside one engaging storyteller. Performances will take place on the lawn of the beautiful and historic Maverick Carter House from December 1st - 18th. Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210899®id=142&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.classictheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

In 1867, Charles Dickens traveled to the United States to read his beloved Christmas classic to eager audiences in cities across the country. A Christmas Carol adapted by Greg Oliver Bodine is a reenactment of one of these famous readings and is based on the condensed version Dickens himself used on his reading tours. During the play, Dickens regretfully announces that he will be unable to read from his beloved classic due to his luggage being misplaced. All is not lost, however; Dickens delivers what he promised by performing from memory the magical story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from miserliness to redemption with warmth and humor.

What makes The Classic Theatre's production an unforgettable experience is the setting of the historic Maverick Carter House across from the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in downtown San Antonio. Audiences will have the opportunity to tour the first floor of the magical Victorian-era house before the show to get a sense of what life was like when Charles Dickens traveled reading to audiences himself.

The cast for A Christmas Carol includes:

Ray Seams as Charles Dickens

Kurt Wilkinson as Charles Dickens

Each actor will perform the role on alternating nights.

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Omar Leos.

Select performances of A Christmas Carol will also feature The Youth Orchestra of San Antonio (YOSA).

The Classic will offer Pride Night, Veterans and First Responders Night, and Community Spotlight performances (see special dates below) in addition to "Mrs. Fezziwig's Christmas Party," a special meet and greet event with the actor after the show. Audiences will find convenient parking across the street from the Maverick Carter House at the Tobin Center. Restrooms and concessions with food and drink will also be available.

Due to a number of holiday events in downtown San Antonio, ticket holders are encouraged to consider taking a rideshare service to the performance.