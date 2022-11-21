Texas Jazz Crooner Ken Slavin Returns To Triad Theater

The number-one male jazz singer in the home of the Alamo will swing the Triad Theater on Thanksgiving Weekend - his first New York show since a few weeks before the pandemic shut down live music everywhere.

"Ken Slavin: Jazz Crooner Extraordinaire!" will take the legendary theater's stage at 158 W. 72nd Street on Saturday, November 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 plus a two-drink minimum. Tickets are also available for a multi-camera livestream. Visit www.triadnyc.com for details.

Slavin will present an elegant and eclectic program of great classic jazz and torch songs - with a touch of swingin' Holiday cheer. Music director and pianist for the show is Slavin's longtime collaborator and producer, Barry Brake. Rounding out the band will be veteran New York jazz musicians Mike Campenni on drums and Yas Takeda on bass.

"I'm thrilled to return to the wonderful Triad at the start of New York's most beautiful time of year," Slavin said. "And I'm excited that this time around the show will be available on livestream and video-on-demand. That's a first for me!"

A native of the Tri-State area - he was born in New London, Connecticut, and spent his childhood years in Greenwich, on Staten Island, in Newark - Slavin is based in San Antonio and performs throughout the United States.

Tony Award-winner Dr. Paul Boskind, co-producer of 2011's Broadway hit, "The Normal Heart," executive produced Slavin's critically acclaimed album, "You Gotta Have Heart: Ken Slavin Live at The Metropolitan Room in New York."

Slavin regularly tops the ReverbNation's jazz charts for San Antonio and for the Southwest Region - and has been in the Top 10 for its U.S. and global jazz charts more than a dozen times.

His unique interpretations of jazz, pop, blues and Spanish-language classics and his charismatic stage presence have made him the most popular male jazz vocalist in South Texas. He performs everywhere from the "country club set" and sophisticated nightspots to jazz festivals and college campuses. Slavin has opened for jazz legends Dianne Reeves, The Four Freshmen, Eddie Palmieri, Dee Dee Bridgewater, David Sanborn and Chico Hamilton. He also has performed in concert with the internationally acclaimed Jim Cullum Jazz Band, legendary New York-based jazz pianist Johnny O'Neal and globally acclaimed jazz drummer Gerry Gibbs, also based in New York, who is son of renowned jazz vibraphonist Terry Gibbs. He has given private performances for GRAMMY Award winners Helen Reddy and Vikki Carr.