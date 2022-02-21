Teatro Audaz to Present MARIACHI GIRL

Teatro Audaz will present its first-ever mainstage musical of Mariachi Girl, an uplifting bilingual production about reaching one's dreams. Just in time for Fiesta, the production will feature live Mariachi music for every performance, from March 4-13, by San Antonio's popular Mariachi Azteca de América.

Mariachi Girl is written by playwright Roxanne Schroeder-Arce with vibrant original mariachi music and lyrics by Héctor Martinez Morales. The March 12 performance will include a special "talkback" with the audience by Schroeder-Arce, the cast and director. The March 12th performance will also be American Sign Language Interpreted with the help of interpreter Robert Cardoza for attendees and their families who are deaf or hard of hearing.

"We are proud to feature an all Latinx cast and diverse crew for this special production of Mariachi Girl," said Laura T Garza, Executive Artistic Director, Teatro Audaz San Antonio. "Teatro's mission is to produce, showcase and respect the stories of our cultura and we believe this production does so."

"Through its authentic music, colorful staging and lights, Mariachi Girl is a beautiful celebration of Mexican-American culture, San Antonio's culture," said Director JoJanie Moreno. "We invite Teatro Audaz fans to bring the entire family and join us for this uplifting bilingual family drama about reaching for your dreams while still challenging long-held cultural traditions."

About the show:

Ten-year-old Carmencita dreams of being a mariachi singer and one day joining in performance with her father. However, her father clings to a long-held family tradition of male-only mariachis. When Carmencita's teacher offers her a book about a female mariachi, everything changes for "Cita" as she sees a possibility of her dream becoming a reality. Can she celebrate her own heritage and expand her father's view of the world?

Weekend performances will be held from March 4-13 with Friday and Saturday showings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday showings at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at the Public Theatre of San Antonio's Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium at 800 West Ashby Place. COVID-19 safety protocols will be put in place with mandatory mask wearing, hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing with seating capacity maxed at 50 percent.

For tickets, visit Teatro Audaz. Pre-sale tickets start at $20 with discounts available for students, seniors, military and educators. Early entrance VIP tickets are $25. The presale will end at 11:59 p.m. on Feb 25th.

Regular price tickets start at $25 with discounts available for students, seniors, military and educators. Early entrance VIP tickets are $30.

Mariachi Girl is sponsored by LaMarque Enterprises.

Cast and Crew

Mariachi Girl features performances by Michelle Bortoni (Carmen), Jessica Arenas (Mrs. Parker), Lucero Garcia (Carmencita), Esai Gomez (Danny), and Gino Rivera (Luis).

The production team includes JoJanie S. Moreno (Director), Isabel DeLaCerda (Assistant Director), Gino Rivera (Music Director), Karen Arredondo (Scenic Designer), Larry Martinez (Lighting Designer), Stephen Gamez (Sound Board Operator) Ixchel Cueller (Costume Designer), Michael Randolph (Sound Design/Board Operator), Axa Soria (Stage Manager), Madissyn Zapata (Assistant Stage Manager).

For more information, visit: https://www.teatroaudaz.com/2021-2022.