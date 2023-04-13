Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio

Originally set  in 1953, The Pajama Game is a musical with favorite songs like "Hernando's Hideaway" and "Steam Heat.”

Apr. 13, 2023  

The Public Theater of San Antonio is presenting The Pajama Game!

Originally set in 1953, The Pajama Game is a musical with favorite songs like "Hernando's Hideaway" and "Steam Heat." The production focuses on a garment worker's union in Iowa, negotiating a raise for its members at the Sleep Tite Pajama Factory. New lovers find themselves on opposite sides of the labor dispute throughout the negotiations. As a strike looms, everyone is fighting passionately for what they believe in: in work and in love. Nearly seventy years after its debut, this production's bold new approach takes a fresh look at the characters and the laughs and tells a story of organized labor that continues to shape our nation today.

The cast includes GRANT BRYAN* as Sid Sorokin, ALYX IRENE GONZALES as Babe Williams, IVAN ORTEGA as Hines, ISIDRO MEDINA III as Prez, PAIGE BERRY as Gladys, JOHN PEREZ as Mr. Hasler/Pop, DEBRA ELANA as Mabel, DEVON MORENO as Joe, KURT WILKINSON as Max/Ensemble, BRIANNA RESENDEZ as Mae/Ensemble, MICHAEL PARISI as First Helper/Steam Heat/Ensemble, and JOSHUA COOK as Second Helper/Steam Heat/Ensemble. Additional ensemble includes AMY MIRELES DE LA ROSA, PAMELA J. SHARKEY, JILLIAN SAINZ, and HEATHER HOOTEN.

The creative team includes DIANA WYENN as Director, STACEY HAWKING as Associate Director, JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, KELLIE HODGES as Choreographer, JEREMY WHITTINGTON as Scenic Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting and Sound Designer, and RACHAEL LORENZETTI as Costume Designer.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

The production runs through April 23.

Ticket link for The Pajama Game, click here.

Photo credit: Awkward Eye Photography

The cast
The cast

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
Alyx Irene Gonzales and Grant Bryan

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
The cast

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
The cast

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
Grant Bryan and Alyx Irene Gonzales

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
The cast

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
Brianna Resendez and Isidro Medina II

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
Paige Blend and Isidro Medina

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
The cast

Photos: Two Weeks Left To See THE PAJAMA GAME at The Public Theater of San Antonio
The cast




