Photos: See New Images of A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL at The Public Theater of San Antonio

The musical is now in its final two weeks of performances!

Dec. 05, 2022  

This ghostly musical closes December 18. Don't miss this classic story that centers on Ebenezer Scrooge, a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. He is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts arrive on Christmas Eve to lead him through his Past, Present, and Future. The musical returns as a community favorite from seasons past!

See photos below!

Broadway World calls this adaptation of A Christmas Carol The Musical "an enchanting embodiment of the spirit of the holidays. " Director Tim Hedgepeth adds, "I have directed other adaptations of A Christmas Carol The Musical, but it is such a treat to return to Dickens' classic with this marvelous musical version. All of the story's beloved characters and memorable lessons jump to life in a spectacular collection of songs and dances, inspiring us to trust the possibilities of kindness and redemption."

Events in Celebration of A Christmas Carol The Musical

  • After Words | Post-Show Conversations - Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Relaxed Performance | Sensory Friendly/Auditory Friendly - Sunday, December 11 at 2 p.m.
  • ASL Interpreted Performance | American Sign Language Assistance - Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 18 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12) are available online at thepublicsa.org/currentseason, by phone at (210) 733-7258. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible.

Grayson Reynolds Warren
Grayson Reynolds Warren

Vincent Hardy with Ensemble
Vincent Hardy with Ensemble

Vincent Hardy and Melissa Zarb-Cousin
Vincent Hardy and Melissa Zarb-Cousin

Isidro Medina III
Isidro Medina III

Ensemble
Ensemble




