Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public

Take a first look of the cast of this state premiere by JosÃ© Cruz GonzÃ¡lez. This new production launches the 2022-23 Season curated by Executive Artistic Director Claudia de Vasco. The production plays September 9 through October 2 under the direction of Claudia de Vasco and musical direction by Jaime Ramirez. - Buy Tickets Here!

American Mariachi is set in the 1970s, where Lucha spends her days caring for her ailing mother but longs to shake up her life. When a forgotten record sparks her mother's memory, Lucha and her cousin strike upon a radical idea: to create an all-female mariachi band. Infused with live music played by a live mariachi band, this "big-hearted, musical tugs at the heartstrings" and reminds us how music and love can make just about anything possible.

This play with music is filled with well-known mariachi classics and depicts beautiful portraits of latina women that any San Antonian can relate to. Written by JosÃ© Cruz GonzÃ¡lez, this premiere production marks the first time a latino writers' work will be produced at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater in the organization's 100 years. Claudia de Vasco explains about directing this regional premiere:

"As I thought through the decision about what show to launch my tenure as Artistic leader of The Public Theater, I searched for a play that reflected San Antonio communities in a way that hadn't been before on our stage, a play that was also filled with music as our audiences have come to expect, and a play that was a universal story for all to connect with. American Mariachi is an American story about family, about coping with dementia, and about perseverance. I am thrilled to share this story with our city!"

The cast includes ANDREA DANIELA as Lucha, GISELLE GALINDO as Boli, ISABEL DE LA CERDA as Amalia, ABRAHAM ZAPATA* as Federico, AMY MIRELES DE LA ROSA as Isabel, JAI A. GONZALEZ QUINTERO as Mateo, BIANKA NICOLE TORRES as Gabby, CRYSTAL M. BRATTON as Soyla, JOSE DE HOYOS as Mino.

Directed by CLAUDIA DE VASCO, the production team also includes LAURA T. GARZA as Associate Director, JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, LAURA MORENO as Costume Designer, PEDRO GUEVARA as Set Designer, and CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting as Sound Designer and SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.