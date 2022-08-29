Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public

The production plays September 9 through October 2 under the direction of Claudia de Vasco and musical direction byÂ Jaime Ramirez.

San Antonio News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022 Â 

Take a first look of the cast of this state premiere by JosÃ© Cruz GonzÃ¡lez. This new production launches the 2022-23 Season curated by Executive Artistic Director Claudia de Vasco. The production plays September 9 through October 2 under the direction of Claudia de Vasco and musical direction by Jaime Ramirez. - Buy Tickets Here!

American Mariachi is set in the 1970s, where Lucha spends her days caring for her ailing mother but longs to shake up her life. When a forgotten record sparks her mother's memory, Lucha and her cousin strike upon a radical idea: to create an all-female mariachi band. Infused with live music played by a live mariachi band, this "big-hearted, musical tugs at the heartstrings" and reminds us how music and love can make just about anything possible.

This play with music is filled with well-known mariachi classics and depicts beautiful portraits of latina women that any San Antonian can relate to. Written by JosÃ© Cruz GonzÃ¡lez, this premiere production marks the first time a latino writers' work will be produced at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater in the organization's 100 years. Claudia de Vasco explains about directing this regional premiere:

"As I thought through the decision about what show to launch my tenure as Artistic leader of The Public Theater, I searched for a play that reflected San Antonio communities in a way that hadn't been before on our stage, a play that was also filled with music as our audiences have come to expect, and a play that was a universal story for all to connect with. American Mariachi is an American story about family, about coping with dementia, and about perseverance. I am thrilled to share this story with our city!"

The cast includes ANDREA DANIELA as Lucha, GISELLE GALINDO as Boli, ISABEL DE LA CERDA as Amalia, ABRAHAM ZAPATA* as Federico, AMY MIRELES DE LA ROSA as Isabel, JAI A. GONZALEZ QUINTERO as Mateo, BIANKA NICOLE TORRES as Gabby, CRYSTAL M. BRATTON as Soyla, JOSE DE HOYOS as Mino.

Directed by CLAUDIA DE VASCO, the production team also includes LAURA T. GARZA as Associate Director, JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, LAURA MORENO as Costume Designer, PEDRO GUEVARA as Set Designer, and CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting as Sound Designer and SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Photo Credit: Mia Isabella Photography

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public
Cast of American Mariachi

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public
Cast of American Mariachi

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public
Andrea Daniela

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public
Crystal M. Bratton

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public
Giselle Galindo

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public
Amy Mireles de la Rosa

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public
Bianka Nicole Torres

Photos: First Look At The Cast Of AMERICAN MARIACHI At The Public
Cast of American Mariachi





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American TourPhotos: See Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West), Niki Metcalf & More in Rehearsals for the HAIRSPRAY North American Tour
August 26, 2022

The HAIRSPRAY North American tour, helmed by Jack O'Brien and Jerry Mitchell, will kick off at The Carson Center in Paducah, KY, prior to visiting more than 55 cities in its second touring season. Get a first look inside rehearsals here!
World Premiere of Magik Theatre's EDDIE & VINNIE to Tour This FallWorld Premiere of Magik Theatre's EDDIE & VINNIE to Tour This Fall
August 26, 2022

The Magik Theatre's world premiere of Eddie & Vinnie will tour this fall! Eddie has dyslexia and struggles with schoolwork, and finds out he can't play on the basketball team unless he gets his grades up.
aGLIFF Announces Full Festival Schedule and Events for PRISM 35aGLIFF Announces Full Festival Schedule and Events for PRISM 35
August 17, 2022

aGLIFF, Austinâ€™s oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, has announced the full 2022 schedule with events for the 35thÂ annual festivalÂ PRISM 35Â taking place in-personÂ August 24â€“28, 2022Â in Austin, TX.
The Classic Theatre's To Present ROOSTERS At La ZonaThe Classic Theatre's To Present ROOSTERS At La Zona
August 12, 2022

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio is redefining the theater experience by bringing their upcoming production of Roosters to a new, innovative location. Roosters will be held at La Zona, Centro San Antonio's newest outdoor placemaking space in the heart of Zona Cultural District.
The Classic Theatre Unveils Season 15 Featuring FENCES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER & MoreThe Classic Theatre Unveils Season 15 Featuring FENCES, PETER AND THE STARCATCHER & More
August 10, 2022

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio's upcoming 15th season promises to entertain and delight audiences in an exciting new way, as the award-winning theatre takes the performing arts on the road to a variety of unique - and at times atypical - 'theatre locations' across the city.